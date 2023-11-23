Nigeria Eyes Joining BRICS in Next Two Years

Nigeria is aspiring to join the BRICS group of nations within the next two years, as reported by Bloomberg. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, disclosed this ambition, stating that Nigeria is open to joining any group with positive, well-defined intentions. He emphasized that being aligned with multiple groups is in Nigeria’s best interest, considering its stature in terms of population and economy.
BRICS, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, represents a coalition of emerging market powers. In August, they extended invitations to six additional nations, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Argentina, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates, to expand their influence.
Nigeria’s absence from BRICS, despite being Africa’s largest economy, has been a topic of discussion among analysts. They believe that membership in the bloc could provide Nigeria with significant economic and political leverage. Vice President Kashim Shettima noted in August that Nigeria had not applied for BRICS membership after the bloc announced new members. He highlighted the need for extensive consultations and evaluations before deciding on joining BRICS.
In September, the presidency confirmed receiving an invitation from the G-20 but clarified that it had not applied to join BRICS. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, stated that the government is conducting thorough consultations to assess the risks and benefits of joining the G-20, emphasizing a decision based on empirical analysis and national interest.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we view Nigeria’s consideration to join BRICS as a strategic move that could redefine its global economic and political positioning. Joining BRICS would not only enhance Nigeria’s international standing but also open doors to new economic partnerships and opportunities.
However, this decision should not be taken lightly. It requires a comprehensive assessment of the potential benefits and drawbacks. Nigeria must ensure that its BRICS membership aligns with its national interests and contributes positively to its economic growth and international relations.
Nigeria’s potential inclusion in BRICS could catalyze other African nations, encouraging them to seek similar alliances. This could lead to a stronger collective voice for emerging economies on the global stage.
Nigeria’s ambition to join BRICS is a testament to its growing influence and economic potential. While the decision must be carefully weighed, the potential benefits could be substantial, not just for Nigeria but for the African continent as a whole.
Did You Know?
- BRICS is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, representing some of the world’s leading emerging economies.
- Nigeria, with its large population and status as Africa’s largest economy, has significant potential to influence global economic trends.
- The BRICS nations collectively represent over 3.1 billion people or about 41% of the world population.
- Nigeria’s economy is diverse, with strong sectors in oil, agriculture, telecommunications, and services.
- The concept of BRICS was first proposed by Goldman Sachs economist Jim O’Neill in 2001, initially as “BRIC” before the inclusion of South Africa in 2010.