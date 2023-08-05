Nigeria Seals Niger Border; Northern Senators Oppose Military Move

In response to the recent military coup in the Republic of Niger, Nigeria’s Federal Government has sealed off the country’s border with Niger. President Bola Tinubu, who also penned a letter to the Senate on Friday, is seeking support for military intervention against the junta in Niger.
The closure of all land borders with Niger was officially announced by the acting Comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale, in Magamar-Jibia, Nigeria’s border with Niger. This move resulted from the current political upheaval in Niger and was ordered by President Tinubu by the decision made by ECOWAS.
President Tinubu, the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, had previously met with fellow ECOWAS leaders to discuss the best methods to reinstate democracy in Niger. The regional bloc’s leaders deliberated on sanctions against the military personnel who overthrew Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, 2023.
The junta’s leader, General Abdourahmane Tchiani-led, is reportedly contemplating the recall of the Nigerien Ambassador to Nigeria following unsuccessful negotiations with ECOWAS and Nigerian delegations regarding the restoration of democracy in Niger.
Adewale stated that until further notice, there would be no movement of goods between Nigeria and Niger. He also met with stakeholders at Magamar-Jibia, requesting their understanding and cooperation with the NCS to implement the blockade order fully.
In his letter to the Senate, President Tinubu sought legislative support for cutting off electricity to Niger. He also proposed a military build-up and deployment of personnel for military intervention should the junta in Niger remain defiant.
Other measures included closing and monitoring all land borders with Niger, cutting off electricity supply, and mobilising international support to implement the ECOWAS communique.
However, the Northern Senators Forum has advised against using military force to address the coup in Niger, advocating for diplomatic solutions instead. Senator Suleiman Kawu, the spokesperson for the forum, expressed this viewpoint during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday.
Editorial:
The recent military coup in Niger and Nigeria’s response to it have raised critical questions about the role of regional bodies in maintaining democratic order and using military force as a means of intervention.
The decision by Nigeria’s Federal Government to close its border with Niger is a significant move, demonstrating the country’s commitment to upholding democratic principles within the West African region.
However, the call for military intervention by President Tinubu is a more contentious issue. While it is crucial to take a firm stand against military coups and the disruption of democratic processes, using military force can have far-reaching implications, not just for the countries directly involved but for the entire region.
The Northern Senators Forum’s call for a diplomatic solution underscores the need for a balanced and considered approach to such complex political crises.
The situation in Niger is a stark reminder of the fragility of democracy in many parts of the world and the need for regional bodies like ECOWAS to play a proactive role in promoting and safeguarding democratic governance.
Any actions taken must be decisive and considerate of the long-term stability and well-being of the region’s citizens.
Did You Know?
- The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was established on May 28, 1975, with the signing of the Treaty of Lagos.
- ECOWAS is made up of 15 member states, including Nigeria and Niger.
- The primary purpose of ECOWAS is to promote economic integration across the region.
- ECOWAS has intervened militarily in member states on several occasions, including the 1990 Liberian Civil War and the 2012 Mali coup.
- The ECOWAS Court of Justice, also known as the Community Court of Justice, was established in 2001 and serves as a forum for resolving disputes related to interpreting or applying ECOWAS regulations.
