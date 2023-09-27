Osinbajo Appointed Chair of Climate Action Platform for Africa’s Board

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been designated as the new Chair of the Board of Directors for the Climate Action Platform for Africa (CAP-A). The platform intended for Osinbajo to guide CAP-A through its next growth phase, aiming to establish Africa as a central figure in global climate action.
CAP-A Founder James Mwangi conveyed his enthusiasm about Osinbajo’s appointment.
He stated, “We are deeply honoured to have Prof. Osinbajo join the CAP-A Board of Directors as Chair. His vast experience and passion for harmonising African economies with climate needs will be invaluable, especially following the inaugural Africa Climate Summit that advocated for swift climate action.”
In response to his appointment, Osinbajo shared a brief statement on his Instagram, expressing his excitement about leading CAP-A and driving climate action across the continent.
Editorial:
Yemi Osinbajo’s appointment as the Chair of the Board of Directors for the Climate Action Platform for Africa is a significant step forward for the continent’s climate initiatives. With its vast natural resources and diverse ecosystems, Africa plays a pivotal role in the global climate equation.
However, it has often been on the receiving end of climate change’s adverse effects despite minimally contributing to global emissions.
Osinbajo’s leadership promises a renewed focus on sustainable development and climate action. His experience and commitment to harmonising economic growth with environmental sustainability can pave the way for innovative solutions.
African nations must unite under this cause, ensuring that the continent not only combats the challenges of climate change but also positions itself as a leader in sustainable practices.
Did You Know?
- Africa is home to 17% of the world’s forested land, making it a crucial player in global carbon sequestration efforts.
- Despite its minimal contribution to global emissions, Africa is one of the continent’s most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.
- The Sahara Desert in Africa is expanding, with climate change being a significant factor.
- Lake Chad, once one of Africa’s largest lakes, has shrunk by over 90% in the past 50 years, mainly due to climate change and human activities.
- CAP-A’s mission aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 13, which focuses on climate action.