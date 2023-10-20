President Tinubu Advocates for Enhanced Nigeria-EU Partnership

In a recent gathering in Abuja, President Bola Tinubu emphasised the need to bolster the cross-sectoral partnership between Nigeria and the European Union (EU). This collaboration, he highlighted, should be rooted in the principles of democracy, the rule of law, and freedom.
Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, shared these insights during Tinubu’s meeting with an EU delegation led by Ms Jutta Urpilainen, the EU Commissioner overseeing International Partnerships.
The President expressed his appreciation for the eight financing agreements inked between Nigeria and the EU under the “EU Global Gateway in Nigeria.”
He reiterated, “Democracy is not an easy process, but we must fight for democracy and struggle for it to win at all times.”
Tinubu also underscored the significance of economic collaboration with the EU, touching upon areas like digital education, traditional and renewable energy, and broadband access. He conveyed Nigeria’s commitment to reforms aimed at elevating millions from poverty, stating:
“We have a young and vibrant population, and we are determined to succeed. If we succeed, democracy succeeds. If we succeed, freedom succeeds.”
Ms Urpilainen lauded Nigeria’s pivotal role as a central EU partner, influencing not just politics and economics but also shaping the social fabric of Africa. She highlighted the EU’s shift from a traditional donor-recipient relationship with Africa to a more equal and mutually beneficial partnership, with the “Global Gateway” investment programme as a prime example.
Editorial
The call for a strengthened partnership between Nigeria and the European Union is both timely and essential. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, such collaborations can serve as a beacon of hope for nations striving for progress. Nigeria, with its vast resources and dynamic population, stands to gain immensely from a fortified relationship with the EU, especially in sectors like education, energy, and digital infrastructure.
However, this partnership must be rooted in mutual respect and shared values. The emphasis on democracy, the rule of law, and freedom is not just rhetoric; it’s a commitment to a shared vision of progress and prosperity. The EU’s shift from a donor-recipient dynamic to a more equitable partnership is commendable, and it’s a testament to the evolving nature of international relations.
For Nigeria, this partnership offers an opportunity to leverage the EU’s expertise and resources to drive sustainable growth. It’s a chance to redefine the nation’s trajectory and ensure a brighter future for its citizens. We urge both parties to approach this collaboration with sincerity, commitment, and a shared vision for a better tomorrow.
Did You Know?
- The European Union consists of 27 member countries, making it one of the world’s most influential political and economic unions.
- Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, with a diverse cultural and ethnic landscape.
- The EU and Nigeria have a long-standing history of trade, with the EU being Nigeria’s largest trading partner.
- The “EU Global Gateway” is an investment programme aimed at fostering international partnerships and promoting sustainable development.
- Nigeria is a key player in the African Union, which collaborates closely with the EU on various initiatives.