President Tinubu at Closing Ceremony of Global Financing Pact Summit, Paris

President Bola Tinubu was among the world leaders who attended the closing ceremony of the New Global Financing Pact summit in France.
The President had left Nigeria for Paris earlier in the week to participate in the summit.
The event allowed President Tinubu to review and sign a New Global Financial Pact. This pact prioritises vulnerable countries for support and investment in the wake of the climate change crisis, energy shortages, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
President Tinubu arrived at the Palais Brongniart in Paris on Thursday, accompanied by his Aide-de-Camp, Nurudeen Yusuf.
The French Minister of Foreign Affairs and Europe, Catherine Colonna, welcomed him.
In addition to attending the summit, President Tinubu is expected to hold bilateral meetings with officials from France, the US, and Switzerland. These discussions aim to explore potential avenues for attracting foreign direct investments.
The summit, hosted by France, aims to create a more responsive, equitable, and inclusive system. It focuses on combating inequalities, financing climate transition and biodiversity protection, and advancing towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The summit saw the participation of about 39 heads of state from around the globe.
Representatives from several multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, Africa Development Bank, European Union, African Union, and the United Nations, were also present.
Editorial
The participation of President Bola Tinubu in the New Global Financing Pact summit in France is a significant step for Nigeria. The summit, which aims to create a more responsive, equitable, and inclusive system, aligns with Nigeria’s goals of combating inequalities and advancing sustainable development.
However, it’s important to remember that participation in such global events is only the first step. The real challenge lies in translating the commitments made at these summits into tangible actions.
The government needs to ensure that the benefits of these global pacts reach the most vulnerable sections of our society.
The President’s expected bilateral meetings with officials from France, the US, and Switzerland also hold promise. These meetings could open new avenues for foreign direct investments, which are crucial for economic growth and development.
This is a crucial moment for Nigeria.
The decisions made now will shape our future.
Let’s hope that the outcomes of this summit and the subsequent bilateral meetings will bring positive change to Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- The New Global Financing Pact Summit is a global event to create a more responsive, equitable, and inclusive system.
- The summit focuses on combating inequalities, financing climate transition and biodiversity protection, and advancing towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
- President Bola Tinubu is the current President of Nigeria.
- France, where the summit was held, is one of the world’s leading industrialised nations.
- The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are 17 interlinked global goals designed to be a “blueprint for achieving a better and more sustainable future for all”.
