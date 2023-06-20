President Tinubu Heads to Paris for Global Financial Summit

President Bola Tinubu has embarked on his first international trip as president, leaving Abuja for Paris to participate in the Paris Summit for the New Global Financial Pact. The summit, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, will take place at Palais Brongniart from June 22-23, 2023.
The primary focus of the summit is to discuss a New Global Financial Pact that prioritises support and investment for countries vulnerable to climate change, energy crises, and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The summit will also explore ways to restore fiscal space to heavily indebted countries, mobilise innovative financing for climate-vulnerable countries, foster development in low-income countries, and encourage investment in green infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing economies.
President Tinubu, accompanied by Presidential Policy Advisory Council members and senior government officials, will return on Saturday.
Editorial
Global Financial Summit: A Step Towards Economic Recovery and Sustainable Development
The Paris Summit for the New Global Financial Pact is a significant event that brings together world leaders, financial experts, and economists to discuss the pressing issues of our time.
The summit’s focus on providing support and investment for vulnerable countries is commendable, especially after the devastating impacts of climate change, energy crises, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Critics might argue that such summits often result in grand promises with little follow-through. However, the counter-argument is that these platforms allow global leaders to collaborate and strategise on solutions to shared challenges.
The key to the success of this summit lies in implementing the agreed-upon strategies. It is not enough to merely discuss and sign pacts; these agreements must translate into tangible actions that improve the lives of the citizens of these vulnerable countries.
The participation of President Bola Tinubu in this summit signifies Nigeria’s commitment to global economic recovery and sustainable development.
This summit’s outcomes are hoped to benefit Nigeria and other participating nations.
Did You Know?
