President Tinubu Recalls All Ambassadors, UN Reps Remain

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the recall of all Nigerian ambassadors. Alkasim Abdulkadir, the media aide to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, confirmed this.
The statement clarified that the recall is the prerogative of the President and affects both career and non-career ambassadors.
However, Nigeria’s Permanent Representatives to the United Nations in New York and Geneva are exempted. This is due to the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.
The recall takes immediate effect, as per the President’s directive. Earlier, the High Commissioner to the UK, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Ishola, had been recalled.
He was instructed to wind down his affairs by October 31, 2023.
Editorial:
Recalling Ambassadors: A Strategic Move or a Diplomatic Misstep?
The sweeping recall of all Nigerian ambassadors by President Bola Tinubu is a move that has raised eyebrows both domestically and internationally. While the President has the prerogative to recall ambassadors, the timing and scope of this action warrant scrutiny.
Is this a strategic realignment of Nigeria’s foreign policy or a knee-jerk reaction to internal pressures? The exemption of UN representatives adds another layer of complexity.
It suggests that while broad changes are afoot, specific diplomatic channels are too crucial to disrupt.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has diplomatic relations with 119 countries and maintains 110 embassies.
- The role of an ambassador is not just diplomatic but also involves promoting trade and tourism.
- The United Nations General Assembly is one of the six principal organs of the UN and meets annually.
- The concept of diplomatic immunity dates back to ancient times but was formalized in the 1961 Vienna Convention.
- Nigeria’s foreign policy has historically been focused on Africa, advocating for anti-colonialism and economic cooperation.