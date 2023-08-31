President Tinubu to Speak at UN General Assembly on Sept 19

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu is set to address the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 19. This marks his first appearance at the Assembly.
According to the official speakers list, Tinubu will be the fifth African leader to speak on the opening day. He is slated as the 14th speaker out of 20 leaders for the day.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the first African leader to speak during the morning session. Five African leaders, including Tinubu, will take the stage in the afternoon.
The Nigerian President is scheduled to deliver his address around 6 pm local time (11 pm Nigerian time). The session will also feature other African leaders, such as Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria and Aziz Akhannouch of Morocco.
The 78th UNGA session will open on September 5 with a new President, Dennis Francis of Trinidad and Tobago. The high-level General Debate will run from September 19 to September 29.
Editorial: A Pivotal Moment for Nigeria on the Global Stage
President Bola Tinubu’s upcoming address at the United Nations General Assembly is a momentous occasion for Nigeria. It allows the nation to articulate its stance on global issues and foster international relations.
However, the question arises: What should be the focus of Tinubu’s speech?
Given the current global challenges, the President has many topics, from climate change to geopolitical tensions. His speech could serve as a platform to highlight Nigeria’s contributions to global peace and sustainability.
It could also be an avenue to seek international partnerships for economic development and social welfare.
Moreover, as the fifth African leader to speak on the first day, Tinubu is responsible for representing not just Nigeria but the entire continent. His words could set the tone for the coming year for Africa’s role in global affairs.
Therefore, the President must be strategic in his approach, ensuring that his message resonates with Nigerians and the international community.
Did You Know?
- The United Nations was founded on October 24, 1945.
- The first UNGA session was convened in London on January 10, 1946.
- The UNGA has 193 member states, including Nigeria, which joined in 1960.
- The General Assembly meets annually; its sessions usually last about three months.
- The President of the UNGA serves a one-year term and is elected by the member states.