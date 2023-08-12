Senators Advise President Tinubu: No Military Action in Niger Crisis

Senator Abdul Ningi of Bauchi Central has revealed that the Senate advised President Bola Tinubu against considering military action as a solution to the political unrest in the Niger Republic.
Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Senator Ningi emphasised the constitutional requirement. Before deploying the Nigerian Armed Forces for war, a joint session of the National Assembly must convene.
President Tinubu had communicated the situation in ECOWAS to the Senate. In response, the Senate firmly stated that military action is not an option and urged the President to explore alternative solutions.
The Senators also praised the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) for their proactive measures in addressing the political turmoil in Niger. Senator Ningi, who also chairs the Northern Senators Forum, expressed strong disapproval of coups.
He highlighted the deep-rooted historical ties between Nigeria and Niger, suggesting that the two nations are inseparable, barring colonial borders.
He further emphasised the close relationship by pointing out that the Niger Republic recognises the Nigerian naira as legal tender. Senator Ningi believes that there are non-violent means to address the coup leaders in Niger.
In a recent development, ECOWAS, after its extraordinary summit in Abuja, decided to deploy its standby force to reinstate constitutional governance in Niger.
Editorial:
The political instability in the Niger Republic is a concern not only for its citizens but also for its neighbours, especially Nigeria. The Senate’s advice to President Bola Tinubu against military intervention is a prudent move.
History has shown that military interventions, especially in politically fragile regions, can lead to prolonged unrest and further destabilisation.
While the urgency to restore democracy in Niger is palpable, it’s essential to approach the situation with caution and diplomacy. ECOWAS’s involvement is a positive step, showcasing regional unity and the collective desire for peace and stability.
The decision to deploy a standby force is a clear message against unconstitutional changes of government.
However, it’s crucial to ensure that any intervention prioritises the well-being of the Nigerien people. The focus should be on creating an environment conducive for dialogue and peaceful resolution.
As Nigeria and Niger share deep historical and cultural ties, it’s in Nigeria’s best interest to see a stable and prosperous Niger.
Did You Know?
- The Niger Republic recognises the Nigerian naira as a legal currency.
- ECOWAS has a standby force ready for deployment in regional crises.
- The relationship between Nigeria and Niger has historical roots that predate colonial borders.
- A joint session of Nigeria’s National Assembly is required before deploying the Armed Forces for war.
- Senator Abdul Ningi is the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, a significant voice in Nigeria’s legislative landscape.