Tinubu, Canadian PM Discuss Rule of Law Amid Gabon Crisis

Following the recent military coup in Gabon that ousted President Ali Bongo, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has issued a stern warning. He emphasises that the rule of law and democratic means of resolving electoral disputes must not vanish from Africa.
Tinubu is closely monitoring the situation in Gabon. He also collaborates with African Union leaders to form a unified stance.
Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, conveyed Tinubu’s thoughts. He stated that power should reside with the people, not at the end of a gun barrel.
Tinubu and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have discussed the Gabon and Niger Republic coups. Both leaders agree on the importance of preserving constitutional democratic governance in Africa.
They believe that the African diaspora, making significant impacts globally, should urge the international community to advance democracy in Africa for economic prosperity.
Editorial
The recent coup in Gabon is a stark reminder of the fragility of democracy in Africa. President Bola Tinubu’s call for the rule of law to prevail is timely and imperative.
The coup in Gabon is a symptom of a more significant issue plaguing the continent—autocratic tendencies that undermine democratic institutions.
Tinubu’s engagement with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a step in the right direction. It highlights the need for international collaboration to safeguard democratic principles.
The African Union must take a decisive stance against coups and work towards strengthening democratic institutions.
The international community should also play a role. Economic sanctions and diplomatic pressures can serve as deterrents against military takeovers.
With its global influence, the African diaspora should be more vocal in advocating for democracy and the rule of law.
Did You Know?
- Gabon is one of the most prosperous countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, mainly due to its oil reserves.
- President Ali Bongo came to power in 2009 following the death of his father, Omar Bongo, who had ruled Gabon for 42 years.
- Gabon is the world’s third-largest producer of manganese, an element crucial for steel production.
- The country has approximately 2.2 million people, with over 40 ethnic groups.
- Gabon has one of the most significant proportions of national parkland worldwide, covering about 11% of its territory.