Tinubu: Democracy in Africa Hindered by Poverty and Hunger

President Bola Tinubu has expressed that Africa cannot fully embrace democracy while grappling with poverty and starvation. He made these remarks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Tinubu emphasised the need for International Development Financing efforts to focus on Africa’s specific needs. He argued that the continent should no longer be a ground for economic exploitation.
The Nigerian leader also highlighted the potential for economic collaboration between Nigeria and South Africa, particularly in the mining and telecommunications sectors.
Editorial
President Bola Tinubu’s recent comments on the challenges facing democracy in Africa are a sobering reminder of the continent’s complex socio-economic landscape. While the importance of democracy cannot be overstated, its effectiveness is compromised when citizens are burdened by poverty and hunger.
The call for International Development Financing to prioritise Africa’s needs is timely. For too long, aid and investment have not always aligned with the continent’s unique challenges and opportunities.
Moreover, emphasising stronger economic ties between Nigeria and South Africa is a positive step. As two of Africa’s largest economies, their collaboration could serve as a model for the rest of the continent.
However, words must be followed by action. Both nations should actively seek to implement policies that foster economic growth and address the root causes of poverty and hunger.
Did You Know?
- Africa is home to 54 countries, making it the continent with the second-largest number of countries.
- According to the World Bank, nearly half Africans live on less than $1.90 daily.
- The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) aims to create a single market for goods and services across 54 African countries.
- South Africa is Africa’s second-largest economy, while Nigeria is the largest.
- President Bola Tinubu is the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, allowing him to influence policies across West Africa.