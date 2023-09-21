Tinubu Marks Economic Ties by Ringing NASDAQ Bell in the U.S.

President Bola Tinubu recently had the honour of ringing the closing bell at NASDAQ in New York.
This event was part of the Executive Business Dialogue, a collaboration between the United States Chamber of Commerce, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council.
The dialogue aimed to rekindle foreign investors’ interest in the Nigerian economy. It was a segment of the Non-Deal Roadshow, designed to showcase the strength of Nigeria’s capital market and the reforms initiated by President Tinubu’s administration.
The NGX Group highlighted its intent to attract more listings by spotlighting select companies to international investors. This initiative will feature NGX and several prominent market operators.
The roadshow, spanning from September 20 to 25, will also include events in New York and London. These events will focus on investment opportunities in Africa’s future, particularly in the technology sector.
NASDAQ emphasised the bell-ringing ceremony’s symbolism, representing the strong economic ties between the U.S. and Nigeria.
Editorial
President Bola Tinubu’s participation in the NASDAQ bell-ringing ceremony is more than a ceremonial act; it’s a testament to Nigeria’s growing economic significance on the global stage.
Such events not only foster international collaborations but also spotlight the potential of emerging markets like Nigeria.
The Non-Deal Roadshow, aiming to attract foreign investors, underscores the importance of international partnerships in bolstering Nigeria’s economic landscape.
It’s a strategic move, especially at a time when global economies are navigating post-pandemic challenges.
For Nigeria, this is an opportunity to showcase its economic resilience, reforms, and potential to the world.
It’s also a call to action for domestic stakeholders to ensure that the nation’s economic narrative aligns with its aspirations.
Did You Know?
- NASDAQ is the second-largest stock exchange in the world by market capitalisation, following the New York Stock Exchange.
- The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) is a leading integrated market infrastructure in Africa.
- President Bola Tinubu previously served as the Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.
- NASDAQ’s bell-ringing ceremony is a long-standing tradition, marking the opening or closing of the trading day.
- The United States Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organisation, representing companies of all sizes across various sectors.