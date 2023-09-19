Tinubu to Address UNGA on Illicit Financial Flows

President Bola Tinubu is slated to speak at the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from September 18-26, 2023. The event will be presided over by His Excellency, Dennis Francis, of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
Tinubu plans to discuss various topics including Nigeria’s efforts towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), climate change, and international peace.
A key focus of his speech will be on illicit financial flows and asset return, aimed at fostering international cooperation.
This marks Tinubu’s first UNGA appearance since assuming the presidency in May. He is expected to deliver his inaugural national statement at the UN headquarters on September 19.
Editorial
President Bola Tinubu’s upcoming speech at the UNGA is a significant moment for Nigeria on the global stage.
It offers an opportunity to highlight the country’s efforts in various domains, from sustainable development to international peace.
However, the spotlight on illicit financial flows and asset return is particularly noteworthy. These issues have long plagued Nigeria and other African countries, draining valuable resources that could be used for development.
Tinubu’s focus on these matters at such a high-profile event could be a game-changer. It may catalyze stronger international cooperation to tackle these challenges.
Yet, the effectiveness of this initiative will depend on the international community’s willingness to collaborate.
It’s crucial for global leaders to take this opportunity to commit to concrete actions that will benefit not just Nigeria, but the world at large.
Did You Know?
- The United Nations General Assembly was founded in 1945.
- The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015.
- Illicit financial flows from Africa are estimated to be around $50 billion per year.
- The United Nations has 193 member states.
- The first UNGA meeting was convened on January 10, 1946, in London.