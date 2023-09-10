Tinubu Urges G-20 to Recognize Nigeria’s Global Importance

President Bola Tinubu addresses the 18th G-20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, India. He argues that Nigeria’s strategic role as Africa’s largest economy and democracy makes it indispensable to the G-20.
Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, releases a statement. It highlights Nigeria’s readiness to play a vital role in the G-20.
Tinubu acknowledges the G-20’s importance in shaping a rules-based world order. He insists that today’s pressing issues require multilateral cooperation for resolution.
The President also welcomes the African Union’s inclusion in the G-20. He sees it as a step towards a more inclusive and balanced global power structure.
Tinubu calls for more robust international frameworks. He urges advanced economies to support disadvantaged regions and promote climate justice.
Editorial
President Bola Tinubu’s call for Nigeria’s inclusion in the G-20 is a bold move highlighting the nation’s growing influence on the global stage.
While the G-20 has traditionally been a forum for the world’s largest economies, Tinubu’s argument for Nigeria’s inclusion based on its strategic importance in Africa is compelling.
However, given its internal challenges, the call also raises questions about Nigeria’s readiness to take on such a role.
Nigeria must address its domestic issues, such as corruption and insecurity, to be a credible member of such an influential group.
Did You Know?
- The G-20 is an international forum for governments and central bank governors from 19 countries and the European Union.
- Nigeria is not currently a member of the G-20, although it has been invited as a guest in past summits.
- The African Union’s inclusion in the G-20 is a significant step towards more excellent representation for the continent.
- President Bola Tinubu is a former Governor of Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial capital.
- The G-20 was founded in 1999 in response to the financial crises of the late 1990s.