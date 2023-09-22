Tinubu Urges UN: Don’t Weaponise Human Rights Against Africa

President Bola Tinubu, during a meeting in New York, expressed concerns over the misuse of human rights advocacy by powerful nations to hinder African countries from addressing challenges.
He highlighted the exploitation of Africa’s mineral resources by malign actors, further exacerbated by the influx of Western-made weapons.
He noted that These actions benefit wealthy nations’ economies at the expense of African stability and prosperity.
The President’s remarks came during a meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, at the UN Headquarters.
Tinubu emphasised the need for the UN to transition from discussions to actionable solutions, especially when a significant portion of resources meant for the world’s poorest nations is spent on overheads.
In his response, Guterres assured President Tinubu of the UN’s support, especially in light of the recent military coups in West Africa.
He acknowledged the need for institutional reforms within the UN to represent the current global landscape better.
Editorial:
President Tinubu’s candid conversation with the UN Secretary-General underscores a broader concern: the delicate balance between advocating for human rights and the sovereignty of nations to address their internal challenges.
While human rights must always be at the forefront, it’s essential to ensure that advocacy doesn’t become a political or economic manipulation tool.
Africa’s rich resources have often been a double-edged sword, bringing prosperity and exploitation.
As the continent seeks to chart its path, international organisations like the UN must be allies, not adversaries.
Collaborative efforts, mutual respect, and a genuine commitment to Africa’s growth are the need of the hour.
Did You Know?
- Africa is home to 30% of the world’s mineral reserves, making it a hotspot for development and exploitation.
- The United Nations was established in 1945 and currently has 193 member states.
- President Bola Tinubu, a prominent figure in Nigerian politics, has advocated democracy and development throughout his career.
- The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aim to address global challenges, including poverty, inequality, and environmental degradation.
- Military coups have been a recurring challenge in West Africa, with implications for regional stability and governance.