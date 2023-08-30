Trade Between Nigeria and Indonesia Soars by 83% to $4.78bn

Trade between Nigeria and Indonesia has seen a remarkable increase. The volume rose by 83% to $4.78 billion in 2022, compared to $2.61 billion in 2021.
This growth highlights the untapped trade potential between the two countries. To further this relationship, several organizations have stepped in.
The Nigeria-Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI) is one such entity. In collaboration with the Indonesia Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) and the Indonesian Embassy in Nigeria, they have announced plans for the 2023 Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI 2023).
The expo is the 38th and is scheduled for October 2023. It will take place in BSD City, Tangerang, Indonesia.
Indonesian ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Usra Harahap, spoke at a press conference about the event. He emphasized that TEI 2023 is a crucial platform for fostering international economic collaboration.
Editorial
The surge in trade between Nigeria and Indonesia is a promising sign of the untapped potential between these two nations. This increase boosts economic ties and sets the stage for further cultural and technological exchanges.
However, impressive numbers alone are not enough. It’s crucial to ensure that this trade is sustainable and mutually beneficial.
The upcoming Trade Expo Indonesia 2023 offers a golden opportunity. Businesses from both countries can explore new avenues, but the focus must remain on equitable and sustainable trade practices.
Did You Know?
- Indonesia is the world’s largest island country, comprising over 17,000 islands.
- Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, boasting diverse ethnicities and languages.
- Both nations are members of the D-8, which fosters development cooperation.
- Indonesia ranks as the world’s fourth-largest coffee producer.
- Nigeria and Indonesia have maintained diplomatic relations since 1965, with embassies in each other’s capitals.