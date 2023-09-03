Uk Deputy High Commissioner Urges Investment In South East Nigeria

UK Deputy High Commissioner Urges Investment in South-East Nigeria

By / International Relations /

British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr Jonny Baxter, is encouraging UK companies to invest in southeastern Nigeria. He made this call at the inaugural edition of Enugu State’s Diaspora and Investment Roundtable.

The British envoy highlighted the UK’s new Developing Countries Trading Scheme. He said it aims to help Nigeria, including Enugu State, achieve its economic transformation agenda.

According to Baxter, the roundtable is an opportunity for high-level discussions. It aims to advance viable investment, boost trade, and create more economic opportunities in Enugu State.

Editorial:
UK-Nigeria Relations: A New Chapter in Investment and Trade

The call from the British Deputy High Commissioner for UK companies to invest in southeastern Nigeria is a significant development.

It not only underscores the UK’s interest in Nigeria but also highlights the untapped potential of the southeastern region.

The UK’s new Developing Countries Trading Scheme could be a game-changer. It has the potential to boost trade between the two nations, particularly in sectors like agriculture.

However, the success of this initiative hinges on the business environment in Nigeria. Is it conducive enough to attract foreign investment?

Moreover, how can the Nigerian government ensure that such investments are mutually beneficial?

Did You Know?

  • Enugu State is known for its abundant natural resources, including coal.
  • The UK is one of Nigeria’s largest trading partners, with bilateral trade valued at over $4.2 billion in 2019.
  • The Developing Countries Trading Scheme aims to increase trade between the UK and 70 developing nations.
  • Enugu State has a rich cultural heritage, including the famous Atilogwu dance.
  • The UK’s Chevening Scholarship has provided opportunities for many Nigerians to study in the UK.

Author

  • Zainab Sulaimon

    Zainab Abisola Sulaimon is a news content writer who loves fashion design, reading, chatting, and dancing. In addition, she's devoted to her three-year-old Samoyed dog Zoey. She has always been fascinated with the art of writing, and she enjoys anything related to fashion, design, and reading. Zainab spends most of her free time browsing different blogs on these topics (sometimes even at work). She also can't resist chatting with friends online or in person about everything that makes life worth living - from food to family events! Dancing is another excellent exercise for Zainab that keeps her fit while having fun!

    View all posts

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Scroll to Top