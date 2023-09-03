Uk Deputy High Commissioner Urges Investment In South East Nigeria

British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr Jonny Baxter, is encouraging UK companies to invest in southeastern Nigeria. He made this call at the inaugural edition of Enugu State’s Diaspora and Investment Roundtable.
The British envoy highlighted the UK’s new Developing Countries Trading Scheme. He said it aims to help Nigeria, including Enugu State, achieve its economic transformation agenda.
According to Baxter, the roundtable is an opportunity for high-level discussions. It aims to advance viable investment, boost trade, and create more economic opportunities in Enugu State.
Editorial:
UK-Nigeria Relations: A New Chapter in Investment and Trade
The call from the British Deputy High Commissioner for UK companies to invest in southeastern Nigeria is a significant development.
It not only underscores the UK’s interest in Nigeria but also highlights the untapped potential of the southeastern region.
The UK’s new Developing Countries Trading Scheme could be a game-changer. It has the potential to boost trade between the two nations, particularly in sectors like agriculture.
However, the success of this initiative hinges on the business environment in Nigeria. Is it conducive enough to attract foreign investment?
Moreover, how can the Nigerian government ensure that such investments are mutually beneficial?
Did You Know?
- Enugu State is known for its abundant natural resources, including coal.
- The UK is one of Nigeria’s largest trading partners, with bilateral trade valued at over $4.2 billion in 2019.
- The Developing Countries Trading Scheme aims to increase trade between the UK and 70 developing nations.
- Enugu State has a rich cultural heritage, including the famous Atilogwu dance.
- The UK’s Chevening Scholarship has provided opportunities for many Nigerians to study in the UK.