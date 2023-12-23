UK’s New Policy Limits Family Visas for Low-Income Nigerians

Nigerians living in the UK earning less than £29,000 will soon face restrictions in bringing their families to the country following the UK Home Office’s new policy on family visas. Announced just before Christmas, the policy sets a rising salary threshold for family visas, starting at £29,000 in 2024, and plans to increase to £34,500 and eventually £38,700 incrementally. However, no specific date for these further increases has been provided.
This policy change, resulting from parliamentary pressure, represents a significant shift from the initially proposed 108% increase to £38,700 from £18,600. The decision to raise the threshold stems from concerns about immigration abuse and the aim to reduce net migration, which reached a record high of 745,000 in 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The increase in net migration has been primarily driven by non-EU citizens moving to the UK, with over 925,000 non-EU long-term arrivals in 2022, more than double the number in 2019. The new policy and restrictions on student dependants are expected to reduce eligibility for around 300,000 people who would have qualified under last year’s rules.
Advocacy groups and non-profit organisations have criticised the salary threshold increase as inconsiderate and excessively high. Reunite Families UK, an advocacy group for families affected by UK spouse/family visa rules argues that £29,000 is still significant for many families, effectively barring over half the population from sponsoring a foreign spouse.
The average Nigerian over 23 years old working in the UK earns an estimated annual income of £21,798, falling short of the new threshold. Despite this, official data indicates that the National Minimum Wage still covers 93.6% of employee jobs in the UK.
The policy exempts individuals already in the Skilled Worker route when changing their sponsor, extending their stay, or settling. However, their pay must progress at the same rate as resident workers, and future applications for employment change, stay extension, or settlement will be subject to the updated salary thresholds.
Editorial:
The UK Home Office’s recent decision to raise the salary threshold for family visas poses a significant challenge for many Nigerians living in the UK. This policy, aimed at curbing immigration abuse and reducing net migration, reflects a broader trend of tightening immigration policies in many countries. However, it raises critical questions about balancing immigration control and the fundamental right to family life.
The increase to £29,000 and the planned further rises disproportionately affect low-income earners, many of whom are already struggling to meet the demands of living in the UK. This policy risks creating a divide where only the financially well-off can enjoy the privilege of family reunification, leaving others to face the prospect of prolonged separation from their loved ones.
The policy overlooks the contributions of immigrants to the UK’s economy and society. Many Nigerians and other immigrants occupy essential roles in various sectors, often taking crucial yet undervalued jobs in terms of financial remuneration. By setting a high financial barrier for family visas, the UK risks alienating a significant portion of its workforce and undermining the principles of diversity and inclusivity.
As we reflect on this development, it is crucial to consider the human element behind immigration statistics. Policies should be designed with empathy and recognise the diverse circumstances of individuals seeking to build a life in a new country. While the need for controlled and sustainable immigration is undeniable, it should not come at the cost of separating families or marginalising those who contribute to the fabric of society.
Did You Know?
- The UK’s points-based immigration system, introduced in 2020, marked a significant shift in the country’s immigration policy, moving away from the EU freedom of movement.
- The National Minimum Wage in the UK as of April 2023 is £10.42 per hour for workers aged 23 and over.
- The UK Home Office oversees immigration, security, and law and order, making it one of the critical departments in the UK government.
- Nigeria is one of the top African countries regarding the number of migrants moving to the UK for work, study, or family reasons.
- The concept of a ‘living wage’, higher than the minimum wage, was introduced in the UK to provide a benchmark for employers to offer a wage that meets the essential cost of living in the UK.