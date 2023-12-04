US Commits to Supporting Nigeria’s Fight Against Gender Violence

The United States, through its Chargé d’Affaires David Greene, has expressed strong support for local organizations in Nigeria that are combating sexual and gender-based violence. Greene praised these groups for protecting vulnerable women and girls in Nigeria and pledged continued American assistance.
Speaking at the “No Tolerance March” in Lagos, organized by the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), Greene commended the foundation, led by Dr. Kemi Dasilva-Ibru, for providing free and comprehensive support services to survivors of abuse. He highlighted the critical work being done by WARIF in their centre in Yaba, Lagos.
Greene emphasized that preventing and responding to gender-based violence (GBV) is a cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy and human rights promotion efforts. He referred to the United States’ updated strategy, released in December 2022, which guides interventions abroad, including awareness programs and policy reforms in countries grappling with epidemic violence against women.
The envoy revealed that the U.S. Mission in Nigeria has invested over $50 million to advance gender equality and empower women and girls to avoid GBV-related dangers. He noted that through USAID’s flagship “No Means No” program, more than 50,000 girls and young women in Nigeria had been trained to escape dangerous GBV situations.
Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, via PEPFAR, provides support to integrate HIV treatment services for GBV victims. Nearly 20,000 GBV survivors have participated in treatment programs that include viral suppression and reduction of HIV acquisition.
Greene concluded by reaffirming the commitment of the U.S. government and the U.S. Mission in Nigeria to support these critical efforts, stating that it is an honour to march with partners towards ending gender-based violence in Nigeria.
Editorial
The United States’ pledge to support Nigerian organizations fighting gender-based violence is a significant step in the global effort to protect women and girls from abuse. This commitment not only provides much-needed resources and support to local groups but also sends a strong message about the importance of addressing gender violence as a critical human rights issue.
The involvement of international partners like the United States in Nigeria’s fight against gender violence is crucial. It brings global attention to the issue and helps mobilize resources and expertise to strengthen local efforts. This collaboration is vital in creating a more robust and effective response to gender violence, which remains a pervasive problem in many societies.
The U.S. strategy to prevent and respond to gender-based violence globally, with its focus on comprehensive and unified responses, is a model for other countries to follow. It demonstrates how national policies can be aligned with international efforts to create a more coordinated and impactful approach to tackling this global issue.
As we reflect on this development, let’s remember the importance of international cooperation in addressing complex social issues like gender violence. Let’s support initiatives that empower women and girls and work towards creating a world where they can live free from fear and abuse.
Did You Know?
- Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria: Nigeria faces significant challenges with gender-based violence, including domestic abuse, sexual violence, and harmful traditional practices.
- Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF): WARIF is a Nigerian non-profit organization that addresses the prevalence of violence against women and girls.
- U.S. Foreign Policy on Human Rights: The United States has a long-standing policy of promoting human rights globally, including efforts to combat gender-based violence.
- PEPFAR’s Role in Nigeria: The President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has been instrumental in providing HIV/AIDS treatment in Nigeria, including for victims of gender violence.
- Global Efforts Against Gender Violence: International organizations and governments around the world are increasingly focusing on combating gender-based violence as a critical issue affecting global health and human rights.