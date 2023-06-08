Canada Extends Visa-Free Travel to Select Countries, Nigeria Not Included

Canada has granted visa-free travel to several countries, leaving Nigeria off the list, despite including two other African nations.
The Canadian government declared that visitors from 13 disparate nations across Asia, Africa, and Central and South America can now enjoy visa-free travel. This announcement was made by the Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser, via a statement released on Tuesday.
The nations now enjoying this visa-free privilege are Antigua and Barbuda, St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts-Nevis, Panama, Argentina, Costa Rica, Uruguay, Morocco, Seychelles, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Thailand, and the Philippines, according to official communication from the Canadian government.
Despite Morocco from North Africa and Seychelles from East Africa making the list, Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, was conspicuously absent.
Fraser stated, “The expansion of the electronic travel authorization, also known as the eTA programmes, makes it significantly easier for ‘known travellers’ from the selected countries to visit Canada for leisure and business.”
Fraser added that this expansion improves the travel experience, boosts tourism and economic benefits, and strengthens Canada’s global ties with the 13 chosen nations. He highlighted that this visa exemption would save “known travellers” money.
A visitor visa costs $100 per individual and $500 for a family of five or more, while an eTA is priced at a mere seven dollars per person and remains valid for up to five years.
According to the Canadian government, this new visa-free initiative aims to expedite, simplify, and reduce costs for thousands of travellers visiting Canada for business or leisure for up to six months.
Editorial
Canada’s Visa-Free Policy: An Opportunity Missed for Nigeria
The latest announcement by the Canadian government extending visa-free travel to thirteen countries – leaving Nigeria out – brings into focus the global perception of our nation. It also offers an opportunity to reflect on how Nigeria navigates its international relations.
Countries such as Morocco and Seychelles have been included, while Nigeria – the most populous nation in Africa – has been overlooked. The implications of this exclusion are multifold, affecting not only economic ties but also Nigeria’s standing on the global stage.
One might argue that Canada has the sovereign right to determine its immigration policy and that countries included in this visa-free travel privilege have earned it through their socio-political standing. Indeed, these arguments are not without merit. However, this development underscores the need for Nigeria to bolster its international profile and improve its bilateral relations.
How, then, should Nigeria respond to this exclusion? The answer lies in proactive diplomacy and strategic policy-making. Nigeria needs to intensify efforts to strengthen diplomatic relations, improve security, and promote socio-economic development, making it an attractive proposition for similar future opportunities.
We, the readers, have a role to play in this process. Engage with your local representatives, discuss these issues, and advocate for Nigeria’s interests on the global stage.
It’s time we reassess our global perception and strive to improve it together.
Did you know?
- Canada is the second-largest country in the world by land area, spanning approximately 9.98 million square kilometres.
- The Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) system is used by several countries, including Canada and the United States, to pre-screen visa-exempt foreign nationals.
- Canada has one of the highest immigration rates per capita among developed countries.
- In 2022, approximately 341,180 people immigrated to Canada.
- The longest undefended border in the world is between Canada and the United States, measuring over 8,891 kilometres.
