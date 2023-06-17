Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to Head Commonwealth Election Observers in Sierra Leone

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the immediate past Vice President of Nigeria, is set to lead a 12-person Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) for the upcoming elections in Sierra Leone.
The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, constituted the observer group, and Osinbajo accepted the offer to lead it.
The former Vice President’s media adviser, Laolu Akande, confirmed the news via his Twitter handle.
He stated that Osinbajo would be in Sierra Leone for the rest of the month, overseeing the elections and reporting on their credibility later.
This will mark the fifth time a Commonwealth Observer Group has observed elections in Sierra Leone since the end of the civil war in 2002.
Editorial
The significant development is the appointment of Nigeria’s immediate past Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to lead the Commonwealth Observer Group for Sierra Leone’s elections.
It underscores Nigeria’s role in promoting democratic processes within the African continent.
While critics may argue that Nigeria should focus on its internal challenges, this international assignment is a testament to the international community’s respect and trust in our country’s leadership.
We must continue to uphold these domestic and international standards to foster democratic growth and stability.
Did You Know?
- Sierra Leone has held five elections since the end of the civil war in 2002.
- The Commonwealth Observer Group is an independent entity composed of members from different Commonwealth countries.
- Prof. Yemi Osinbajo served as the Vice President of Nigeria from 2015 to 2023.
Stay informed with the latest Naija news now with Yohaig NG.
We provide accurate and timely news, constantly updating you about what’s happening in Nigeria and beyond.
We encourage our readers to engage with our content and share their thoughts in the comment section.
Stay informed, and stay engaged with Yohaig NG.