Eze Anaba of Vanguard Media Elected as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors

Eze Anaba, Editor of Vanguard Media Limited, has been elected President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE).
Anaba, who previously served as the Social and Publicity Secretary of NGE, succeeded Mustapha Isa of the Silverbird Group.
The election occurred at the ongoing 2023 Biennial Convention of the Guild in Owerri, Imo State. Anaba secured 250 votes, defeating his only opponent, Bolaji Adebiyi, formerly of Thisday Newspapers, who polled 81 votes.
Anaba holds a Master’s degree in Communication from Leicester University, UK.
He has served in various capacities at Vanguard, including Deputy Editor, Saturday Editor, Senior Deputy News Editor, and Law and Human Rights Editor.
He is also on the boards of some leading human rights groups in the country.
Editorial
A New Dawn for the Nigerian Guild of Editors
The election of Eze Anaba, a seasoned journalist and editor of Vanguard Media Limited, as the President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) marks a new chapter in the annals of Nigerian journalism.
His victory is a testament to his dedication, professionalism, and commitment to the field.
Critics may argue that the challenges facing journalism in Nigeria are too complex for one person to tackle. They have a point. The issues range from press freedom to the digital transformation of the media landscape.
However, Anaba’s vast experience and leadership qualities make him well-equipped to navigate these challenges.
The task ahead for Anaba and his team is enormous.
They must champion the cause of press freedom, uphold journalistic ethics, and promote professional development among members.
They also need to engage with stakeholders to ensure that the media’s role in society is respected and protected.
The NGE, under Anaba’s leadership, should also focus on fostering innovation and embracing digital transformation.
This will ensure that Nigerian journalism remains relevant and competitive in the digital age.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) is over 60 years old. It was founded in 1961.
- The NGE is the umbrella professional organisation leading Nigeria’s print, broadcast and online media.
- The Guild is a member of the World Editors Forum (WEF), the editors’ organisation within the World Association of Newspapers (WAN).
- The NGE is mandated to defend press freedom and uphold journalism ethics in Nigeria.
- The Guild organises an annual All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC), the largest gathering of Nigerian editors.
