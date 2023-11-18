NGE Welcomes 39 New Members, Honours 14 with Fellowships

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) recently celebrated the induction of 39 new members and the installation of 14 fellows at its conference in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. The event, marked by a gala night hosted by Governor Umo Eno, was a significant occasion for the guild.
Veteran journalist and Newswatch Magazine publisher, Ray Ekpu, addressed the new inductees, emphasizing the critical role of editors in shaping public discourse and influencing government policies. He highlighted the editor’s power in deciding what the public reads and how it can impact societal development. Ekpu stressed the importance of this role, especially in Nigeria’s current critical phase, where the actions of editors can significantly affect the nation’s trajectory.
Eze Anaba, President of the NGE and Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, encouraged the new members to actively contribute to the guild’s growth. He pointed out the delicate situation of both the country and the journalism profession, underlining the need for experienced individuals to guide the way forward.
Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the Guild’s Secretary, revealed that out of over 90 applicants, only 39 were selected by the Screening Committee, underscoring the significance and selectivity of the induction process. The new members were sworn in by former Guild President, Gbenga Adefaye.
Editorial
The Nigerian Guild of Editors’ induction of 39 new members and the installation of 14 fellows is a commendable step in strengthening the journalistic community in Nigeria. This event is not just a ceremonial gathering; it represents the ongoing evolution and enrichment of the nation’s media landscape.
The role of editors in shaping public opinion and setting the agenda for governmental policies cannot be overstated. As gatekeepers of information, editors have the power to influence societal norms and values. Ray Ekpu’s advice to the new inductees serves as a reminder of the immense responsibility that comes with this role. In a country like Nigeria, where the media plays a pivotal role in democracy, the integrity and professionalism of editors are crucial.
Eze Anaba’s call for active participation from the new members is timely and significant. Given the current challenges facing both the nation and the journalism profession, the infusion of new perspectives and experiences is vital. The Guild’s rigorous selection process, as highlighted by Iyobosa Uwugiaren, ensures that only those with the requisite skills and commitment are brought into this influential circle.
This induction and installation ceremony is a testament to the Guild’s commitment to upholding journalistic standards and fostering a community of professionals dedicated to ethical reporting and responsible journalism. As Nigeria navigates through complex socio-political landscapes, the role of the media, particularly editors, in guiding public discourse and promoting transparency and accountability, becomes increasingly important.
The NGE’s recent event is a positive step towards enhancing the quality of journalism in Nigeria. It is an opportunity for the new inductees to contribute meaningfully to the profession and for the Guild to reinforce its commitment to excellence in journalism.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Guild of Editors is the umbrella body for editors in Nigeria, playing a crucial role in advocating for press freedom and journalistic ethics.
- The role of an editor extends beyond just selecting and preparing content; it involves shaping the narrative and tone of media outlets and influencing public perception.
- Journalism in Nigeria has a rich history, with the media often playing a key role in the country’s democratic processes and social movements.
- The concept of media fellowship recognises outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of journalism, encouraging continued excellence and leadership.
- With the rise of digital media, the role of editors is evolving, requiring adaptability to new technologies and platforms while maintaining journalistic integrity.