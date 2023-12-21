11 New Supreme Court Justices Confirmed by Nigerian Senate

In a significant move, the Nigerian Senate confirmed the nomination of 11 Justices for the Supreme Court on Thursday. This decision was made during a plenary session where lawmakers emphasised the importance of avoiding prolonged vacancies in the Supreme Court and called for an increase in the judiciary’s budget.
The Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters, led by Senator Tahir Munguno, had screened all 11 nominees on Wednesday. Following the committee’s report, the Senate, convening as the committee of the whole, approved the nominations.
Among the newly confirmed judges is Justice Haruna Tsammani from the Northeast, who notably chaired the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Court. Other confirmed justices include Justice Moore Adumein from the South-South, Justice Jummai Sankey from the North-Central, Justice Chidiebere Uwa from the South-East, and Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme from the South-East, among others.
This confirmation follows their recommendation by the National Judicial Council and a letter from President Bola Tinubu to the Senate seeking their confirmation. The move marks a crucial step in strengthening the judiciary and filling critical positions in the nation’s highest court.
Editorial
The recent confirmation of 11 Justices to the Supreme Court by the Nigerian Senate is a commendable step towards bolstering the judiciary’s capacity to dispense justice effectively. This action fills the vacancies in the Supreme Court and brings a wealth of experience and diversity to the bench, essential for the fair and balanced administration of justice.
The Senate’s decision, following the recommendations of the National Judicial Council, reflects a collaborative effort between different arms of government to ensure the judiciary is adequately staffed and resourced. It recognises the judiciary’s pivotal role in upholding the rule of law and the principles of democracy.
Including justices from various regions of the country, such as Justice Haruna Tsammani from the Northeast and Justice Moore Adumein from the South, is a positive step towards ensuring regional representation and diversity in the judiciary. This diversity is crucial in a country as ethnically and culturally varied as Nigeria, as it fosters a sense of inclusivity and fairness in the judicial process.
The call by lawmakers for an augmentation of the judiciary’s budget is a vital aspect of this development. Adequate funding is essential for the judiciary to function effectively, maintain its independence, and meet the growing demands for justice in a complex and evolving society.
As these new justices take their place in the Supreme Court, it is hoped that they will uphold the highest standards of judicial conduct and integrity. Their decisions will have far-reaching implications for the nation, and they must approach their duties with impartiality, wisdom, and a deep commitment to justice.
Confirming these justices is not just a procedural necessity but a reinforcement of the judiciary’s role as a guardian of constitutional democracy. It is a reminder that Nigeria’s judiciary remains crucial in pursuing justice, equity, and the rule of law.
Did You Know?
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria is the highest in the country, and its decisions are final and binding.
- Due to the country’s colonial history, the Nigerian judiciary operates under a standard law system based on the English legal system.
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria was established in 1963 after the country became a republic.
- Justices of the Supreme Court are appointed by the President of Nigeria, following the recommendation of the National Judicial Council.
- The Nigerian Constitution requires that the Supreme Court must have a minimum of 21 and a maximum of 30 Justices, including the Chief Justice.