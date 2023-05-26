Abuja Court Rejects Case Against Tinubu’s Age and Citizenship, Fines Plaintiffs

The Federal High Court in Abuja has thrown out a lawsuit submitted by three individuals aimed at halting the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, on the grounds of alleged age falsification and questionable citizenship status in the documents Tinubu provided to the Independent National Electoral Commission.
Justice James Omotosho ruled on Friday that the case filed by Praise Ilemona Isaiah, Pastor Paul Isaac Audu, and Anongu Moses, referring to themselves as Concerned Citizens, was frivolous and misused the court’s time.
In the lawsuit, filed under FHC/ABJ/C5/657/2023, the plaintiffs claimed that Tinubu announced as the winner of the presidential election on February 25, had lied under oath in the Form EC9 he provided to INEC to support his qualifications to run for the election.
The plaintiffs further claimed that despite holding a Guinean passport, Tinubu falsely declared he was no citizen of any other country. They also alleged that while Tinubu claimed he was born in 1957, they had discovered his actual birth year to be 1952, contending that this action directly violated Section 117 of the Criminal Code Act and Section 156 of the Penal Code Act.
The trio requested the court to ban Tinubu from running for any elective position for the next decade. However, Justice Omotosho stated that the plaintiffs had no standing to file the suit and that the court couldn’t exercise jurisdiction to hear it as it pertained to a presidential election.
Under Section 285 (14) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, only an aspirant can challenge the qualifications or nomination of a candidate in an election, Omotosho said. Given that the election has already occurred, the judge maintained that only the Court of Appeal has jurisdiction to hear cases arising from a presidential election.
The court slapped the plaintiffs with a fine of N10 million in Tinubu’s favour, N5 million for the APC, and an additional N1 million to be personally paid by the plaintiffs’ counsel to each respondent.
Justice Omotosho also warned that the lawyers assisting the plaintiffs with the lawsuit could be referred to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee for launching an action that could damage the judiciary’s reputation.
Editorial
A Case Dismissed: Unraveling the Suit Against Tinubu’s Age and Citizenship
The recent dismissal of a lawsuit questioning President-elect Bola Tinubu’s age and citizenship by the Federal High Court in Abuja shines a light on the nuances of legal standing and court jurisdiction.
The case, filed by three individuals who labelled themselves as “Concerned Citizens”, was categorically dismissed by Justice James Omotosho. He deemed the suit frivolous and a misuse of court resources while also underscoring that it was lodged in lousy faith, capable of ridiculing the judiciary and potentially destabilizing democracy in the country.
Beyond its immediate effect on the inauguration of the President-elect and his vice, Kashim Shettima, this ruling brings to the fore the importance of legal standing and the jurisdiction of courts. As Justice Omotosho pointed out, under the 1999 Constitution, only an aspirant can contest the qualifications or nomination of a candidate in an election.
Given that the election had already occurred, only the Court of Appeal has jurisdiction to entertain cases arising from it.
The punitive fines levied against the plaintiffs and the threat of referral to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee for their counsel send a strong message about the consequences of filing lawsuits deemed frivolous or in bad faith.
This case should remind us that while every citizen has a right to express concerns and seek legal redress, the choice to challenge should not be taken lightly and requires a solid foundation in fact and law.
Legal battles, especially those concerning the country’s leadership, can have far-reaching implications for the individuals involved and the nation.
Did You Know?
- Bola Tinubu is a Nigerian politician who served as the Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the body that oversees elections in Nigeria.
- Locus standi refers to the right of a party to appear and be heard before a court.
- The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) is a body that handles cases of professional misconduct among lawyers in Nigeria.
