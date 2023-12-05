AGF Fagbemi Advocates for Non-Custodial Sentencing in Nigeria

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has made a strong case for adopting non-custodial sentencing by judges and magistrates across Nigeria. Emphasizing the significance of the 2015 Administration of Criminal Justice Act, which prioritizes non-custodial sentences, Fagbemi highlighted the need for effective alternatives to imprisonment.
Speaking at a workshop in Abuja on the implementation of Non-Custodial Measures and Sentencing Guidelines under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, Fagbemi, represented by Latricia Ayoola-Daniels, Director of Administration of Criminal Justice and Reforms Department/Correctional Unit at the Federal Ministry of Justice, stressed the global shift towards non-custodial centres for offenders.
The AGF pointed out that the current practice of incarcerating minor offenders has contributed to the overcrowding of prisons and the increase in the population of inmates awaiting trial. He noted that this approach often leads to minor offenders being exposed to hardened criminals, hindering their reform and rehabilitation.
Fagbemi emphasized the importance of effectively implementing the legal and regulatory framework to ensure the fair and uniform imposition of non-custodial sentences. He argued that finding effective alternatives to imprisonment is crucial in the current global context, where the focus is shifting towards punishing convicts with alternatives to prison terms.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we welcome the recent call by the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, to adopt non-custodial sentencing in Nigeria. This approach, aligned with the 2015 Administration of Criminal Justice Act, represents a progressive shift in our justice system, moving away from the traditional reliance on imprisonment.
The overcrowding of prisons and the consequent challenges it poses not only strain our correctional facilities but also impede the rehabilitation process of offenders. The current system, where minor offenders are mixed with hardened criminals, often leads to a cycle of crime rather than reform. By embracing non-custodial sentencing, we can alleviate these issues and focus on rehabilitating and reintegrating offenders into society.
Non-custodial sentences, such as community service, probation, or fines, offer a more humane and practical approach to dealing with minor offences. They allow offenders to make amends for their actions without the disruptive and often counterproductive experience of prison. Moreover, this approach can significantly reduce the financial burden on the state in maintaining overcrowded prisons.
However, the successful implementation of non-custodial sentencing requires a robust legal framework and the commitment of all stakeholders, including the judiciary, law enforcement, and community organizations. Ensuring these sentences are applied fairly and uniformly across the country is essential.
We urge the government and the judiciary to implement this system effectively, providing the necessary training and resources to judges, magistrates, and law enforcement agencies. It is also crucial to raise public awareness about the benefits of non-custodial sentencing and to foster a culture of rehabilitation and restorative justice.
As we advocate for this shift, we must also address the root causes of crime, such as poverty, lack of education, and unemployment. A holistic approach combining non-custodial sentencing with social and economic reforms will create a more just and equitable society.
Did You Know?
- The Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) was enacted in Nigeria in 2015 to improve the efficiency of the administration of criminal justice in the country.
- Non-custodial sentencing is widely used in many countries as a means to reduce prison overcrowding and rehabilitate offenders in the community.
- The concept of restorative justice, which focuses on rehabilitating offenders through reconciliation with victims and the community, is gaining popularity worldwide.
- Nigeria’s prison population has been growing steadily, with many inmates being held for minor offences or awaiting trial for extended periods.
- Community service, one of the forms of non-custodial sentencing, benefits the offender and contributes positively to the community and local projects.