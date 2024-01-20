Aisha Yesufu Slams Supreme Court’s Nasarawa Election Verdict

Prominent activist Aisha Yesufu has openly criticized the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Governor Abdullahi Sule’s election victory in Nasarawa State. The court dismissed an appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Emmanuel Ombugadu, against the election result. Yesufu, expressing her views on X, labelled the judgment a “robbery” and a “coup” against the Nasarawa people’s choice. “This is a coup on the people. They chose who they wanted and were denied their mandate,” Yesufu stated, calling it a dark day for Nigerian democracy.
In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the PDP’s petition lacked sufficient evidence to overturn the election. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun noted that the PDP’s allegations against the election were unproven. Despite this, Yesufu maintained that the judgment overruled the will of the citizens who voted for change, accusing the Supreme Court of depriving them of their preferred governor, Ombugadu.
Editorial
The recent Supreme Court verdict in Nasarawa State, affirming Governor Abdullahi Sule’s election, has sparked a significant outcry led by activist Aisha Yesufu. This decision met with widespread criticism, raises questions about the integrity of judicial processes in electoral disputes. We believe that the essence of democracy lies in respecting the people’s will. When a court’s decision contradicts the electorate’s choice, it undermines public confidence in the judicial system.
This case is not just about Nasarawa State; it reflects a broader issue in Nigerian politics. The judiciary’s role in electoral matters is crucial, and its decisions should be transparent and justifiable to maintain public trust. The outcry following the Supreme Court’s ruling is a reminder that justice must be done and seen to be done. As we navigate these turbulent political waters, we must ensure that the people’s voices are heard and respected. The foundation of a robust democracy is its citizens’ trust in its institutions, and every effort must be made to strengthen this trust.
Did You Know?
- Nasarawa State, located in central Nigeria, was created on October 1, 1996, from the eastern half of Plateau State.
- Aisha Yesufu, a prominent Nigerian activist, co-founded the Bring Back Our Girls movement, advocating for the return of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014.
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria, established in 1963, is the highest in Nigeria, and its decisions are final.
- Nasarawa State is known for its diverse ethnic groups, including the Alago, Eggon, and Gwandara peoples.
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), involved in this legal battle, was founded in 1998 and has been one of the major political parties in Nigeria since the end of military rule.