Appeal Court Cancels Arrest Warrant for Amaechi and Cole

The Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt has overturned an arrest warrant previously issued against Rotimi Amaechi, the former Minister of Transportation, and Tonye Cole, the All Progressives Congress gubernatorial candidate in Rivers State. The warrant also extended to Augustine Wokocha, a former Power Commissioner, and three others.
The arrest order was initially issued by a High Court in Port Harcourt, presided over by Justice Chinwedu Nwogu, on May 17, 2023. The case revolved around allegations of the sale of state assets by the Rivers State Government. The defendants appealed the High Court’s ruling.
The Appeal Court, led by a three-judge panel headed by Justice Joseph Ikyegh, unanimously agreed that the High Court was incorrect to proceed with the case while an appeal was pending. The arrest warrant for Amaechi and his co-defendants was revoked, with the Appeal Court criticising the service method on the defendants.
Achinike Wobodo-Williams, a lawyer representing Amaechi, Cole, and the other defendants, expressed satisfaction with the ruling.
He stated that the judgement had stopped the alleged misconduct of the Rivers State government under former Governor Nyesom Wike.
Editorial
The recent ruling by the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, which nullified the arrest warrant against former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, raises important questions about the judicial process and the rule of law in Nigeria.
It is crucial to note that the court’s decision was based on procedural grounds, precisely the method of service on the defendants rather than the substance of the allegations against them.
This case underscores the importance of due process in our legal system. It is a reminder that even when serious allegations are made, the rights of the accused must be respected. The court’s decision to set aside the arrest warrant is a testament to the principle that justice must be done and seen to be done.
However, it is equally essential to ensure that allegations of misconduct, particularly those involving the sale of state assets, are thoroughly investigated and, if proven, appropriately punished.
The state must ensure that public assets are protected and that any misuse of these assets is dealt with firmly and transparently.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has a three-tier court system: the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal, and the High Court.
- The Court of Appeal is the second-highest in Nigeria.
- Due to the country’s colonial history, the Nigerian legal system is based on English common law.
