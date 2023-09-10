Appeal Court Confirms Eshinlokun-Sanni’s Victory in Lagos Central Race

The Court of Appeal in Abuja affirms Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the legitimate winner of the Lagos Central Senatorial District election. This decision comes after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Francis Adewale Gomez, filed an appeal.
The appellate court unanimously dismissed Gomez’s appeal. It states that the appeal lacks merit and deserves to be dismissed.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had previously declared Eshinlokun-Sanni the winner. Gomez, dissatisfied with the outcome, filed a petition before the Lagos State National and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal.
Gomez’s legal team argued that the APC and its candidate did not secure most lawful votes. They alleged that the election was fraught with irregularities and corrupt practices.
The tribunal, led by Justice Faruku Bunza, upheld the argument of Eshinlokun-Sanni’s lawyer, Mr. Wahab Shittu. It dismissed the petition, leading Gomez to take the case to the appellate court.
The appellate court found no reason to overturn the tribunal’s verdict.
Editorial
The Court of Appeal’s affirmation of Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni’s senatorial victory is a significant milestone in Nigeria’s electoral jurisprudence.
While the decision upholds the rule of law, it also raises questions about the efficacy of the electoral process and the judiciary’s role in ensuring fair elections.
The case highlights the importance of electoral transparency and the need for candidates to accept defeat gracefully.
It also underscores the judiciary’s role in settling electoral disputes, thereby maintaining the integrity of the democratic process.
Did You Know?
- Lagos Central Senatorial District is one of the three senatorial districts in Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial capital.
- The Court of Appeal is the second-highest in Nigeria, just below the Supreme Court.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are Nigeria’s two major political parties.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducts elections in Nigeria.
- The Lagos State National and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal is a judicial body that hears election-related disputes in Lagos State.