Appeal Court Dismisses Evidence from Suswam’s Witnesses

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has overruled a decision by the Benue State National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal. This tribunal had previously allowed Senator Gabriel Suswam to present 11 additional witnesses in his petition against Senator Emmanuel Udende. The Appeal Court’s decision came after Suswam had been previously barred from introducing more witnesses.
The appellate court stated that the tribunal erred in reversing its order which prevented Senator Suswam from introducing further witnesses. As a result, the evidence provided by the 11 additional witnesses, presented after the initial restriction, must be removed from the tribunal’s records.
Justice Mohammed Shuaibu, leading the three-member panel of the Court of Appeal, clarified that the tribunal had no authority to reverse its own decision. The court further highlighted that once a ruling is delivered, the issue cannot be reopened.
The background to this case stems from the National Assembly election held on February 25, 2023. Senator Udende of the All Progressives Congress was declared the winner for the Benue North East Senatorial District. He secured 135,573 votes, defeating Senator Gabriel Suswam of the Peoples Democratic Party, who obtained 112,231 votes.
Suswam challenged the results, alleging over-voting, irregularities, and falsification of results.
Editorial
The recent decision by the Court of Appeal underscores the importance of procedural integrity in the judicial process. While every individual has the right to seek justice and challenge election results, the process must remain consistent and transparent. The tribunal’s initial decision to allow additional witnesses, after a clear foreclosure, raised questions about its consistency.
This case serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between ensuring justice and maintaining procedural integrity. It’s essential for all parties involved to respect the rules and guidelines set by the judiciary. Only then can the public have full confidence in the system.
Did You Know?
- The Court of Appeal is the second-highest in Nigeria’s judicial hierarchy.
- Benue State, located in Nigeria’s middle belt, is often referred to as the “Food Basket of the Nation” due to its rich agricultural produce.
- Election petitions are a common feature in Nigeria’s political landscape, allowing candidates to challenge election results they believe were flawed.
- The National Assembly is Nigeria’s bicameral legislature, consisting of the Senate and the House of Representatives.
- The EFCC, Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, often collaborates with international counterparts to combat financial crimes.