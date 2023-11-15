Appeal Court Upholds Sanwo-Olu’s Election, Dismisses LP Challenge

The Court of Appeal in Lagos has upheld the election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Obafemi Hamzat as the Governor and Deputy Governor of Lagos State, respectively. This decision affirms the earlier judgment of the tribunal, which had confirmed their return to office.
In the Lagos governorship election held in March, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Sanwo-Olu, the incumbent, as the winner. He secured 762,134 votes, surpassing his closest rival, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP), who garnered 312,329 votes. Abdulazeez Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) finished in third place with 62,449 votes.
However, the LP and PDP candidates were not satisfied with the outcome and approached the Lagos State Election Petitions Tribunal to challenge Sanwo-Olu’s victory. On September 25, the tribunal dismissed the suit filed by Adediran and Rhodes-Vivour, which sought to nullify Sanwo-Olu’s win.
Following this, on October 13, Jandor, the LP candidate, filed an appeal against the tribunal’s judgment on 34 grounds. The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-man panel led by Justice Yargata Nimpa, dismissed the Labour Party’s governorship candidate’s suit for lacking merit. The other justices on the panel were Justice Samuel Bola and Justice Paul Bassey.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we see the Court of Appeal’s decision to uphold Governor Sanwo-Olu’s election as a reinforcement of the democratic process in Lagos State. The ruling not only validates the election results but also underscores the importance of legal avenues in resolving electoral disputes.
The appeal process, though it did not change the outcome, played a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of the electoral system. It provided a platform for grievances to be heard and adjudicated upon, which is essential in a democratic society. This process ensures that all parties have a fair opportunity to contest the results and seek redress.
We believe that the resolution of this electoral dispute should now pave the way for a focus on governance and development in Lagos State. The elected officials must address the needs and aspirations of their constituents, who have placed their trust in them through the electoral process.
The affirmation of Sanwo-Olu’s victory by the Court of Appeal is a testament to the strength of Nigeria’s judicial system in upholding democratic principles. It is now incumbent upon the elected officials to honour their mandate by working diligently for the betterment of Lagos State and its people.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State Elections: Lagos State is known for its highly competitive political landscape, with elections often closely contested.
- Judicial Review in Nigeria: The Nigerian judicial system plays a crucial role in resolving electoral disputes, ensuring fairness and adherence to democratic principles.
- Role of INEC: The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is responsible for conducting and overseeing elections in Nigeria, playing a key role in the country’s democratic process.
- Electoral Appeals: The right to appeal electoral results is an essential aspect of democracy, allowing for transparency and accountability in the electoral process.
- Governance in Lagos: Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial hub, faces unique governance challenges, including urban planning, infrastructure development, and economic growth.