Appeal Court Upholds Tribunal’s Decision, Sacks Kano Governor

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the tribunal judgment declaring Nasiru Gawuna, the All Progressive Congress candidate, as the winner of the Kano governorship election. The Tribunal, led by Justice Oluyemi Osadebay, had previously nullified the election of Governor Abba Yusuf, citing that 165,663 of his votes were invalid due to the ballot papers not being signed or stamped by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Dissatisfied with the tribunal’s verdict, Yusuf appealed the judgment. However, the appeal court, led by a three-member panel with Justice M.A Adumeh, ruled that Yusuf was not qualified to contest the election. The court found that Yusuf was not in the membership register of his political party, a requirement stipulated by the Electoral Act.
Justice Adumeh emphasized that the constitution is supreme and binding on all, including political parties. He stated that a candidate must not only be a member of a party but also be sponsored by that party. The court noted that Yusuf’s failure to comply with Section 177(c) of the Electoral Act was fatal to his election. The tribunal was criticized for not disqualifying Yusuf in its ruling.
The judgment of the tribunal was affirmed by the appeal court, and a sum of N1 million was awarded in favour of the first respondent against the appellant. Justice Adumeh also criticized political parties for often blaming their defeat in court on the judiciary, including making allegations of corrupt practices.
Editorial
The recent ruling by the Court of Appeal in Abuja, affirming the tribunal’s decision to sack Governor Abba Yusuf and declare Nasiru Gawuna as the winner, is a landmark in Nigeria’s electoral jurisprudence. This decision underscores the critical role of the judiciary in upholding the rule of law and the sanctity of electoral processes.
The case highlights the importance of adhering to the constitutional and legal requirements for electoral candidacy. The court’s emphasis on the necessity for candidates to be registered members of their political parties and the need for political parties to maintain and submit their membership registers to INEC is a reminder of the fundamental principles of democratic elections.
This ruling serves as a precedent for future electoral contests and reinforces the need for political parties and candidates to strictly adhere to the legal frameworks governing elections. It also calls for a deeper reflection on the role of the judiciary in ensuring fair and credible elections, and the need for political parties to respect and abide by the rulings of the court.
Did You Know?
- Kano Governorship Elections: The Kano governorship elections have often been pivotal in Nigeria’s political landscape.
- Electoral Act Requirements: The Electoral Act sets specific requirements for candidates, including party membership and sponsorship.
- Role of the Judiciary in Elections: The judiciary plays a crucial role in resolving electoral disputes and upholding electoral integrity.
- Importance of INEC’s Oversight: The Independent National Electoral Commission’s role in ensuring the validity of ballots and electoral processes is vital for democracy.
- Political Parties and Electoral Accountability: Political parties’ adherence to legal and constitutional requirements is essential for the credibility of elections.