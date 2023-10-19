Atiku to Supreme Court: Challenge Tinubu’s Evidence, Skip Technicalities

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, has once more approached the Supreme Court. He’s urging them to set aside technicalities and approve his request to present new and supplementary evidence. This is to bolster his assertion that President Bola Tinubu provided the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with falsified documents.
Atiku’s request is based on the argument that any candidate, especially one vying for the nation’s top position, should not be allowed to present forged documents. This, he believes, is a significant constitutional concern.
In response to Tinubu’s resistance to the introduction of new evidence, Atiku clarified his stance. He emphasised that the matter at hand is of utmost importance and should be considered by the highest court in the land. President Tinubu had previously raised objections based on jurisdictional concerns. He argued that the topic of qualification is a matter to be addressed before the election. As a result, he asked the court to reject Atiku’s application.
Atiku, however, countered this by stating that the merits of the case should not be decided at this preliminary stage. He and his team are simply seeking the Supreme Court’s permission to introduce new evidence. They believe that denying this request would be an unnecessary technicality.
Supporting his application, Atiku provided a 20-paragraph affidavit. In it, he contended that if the Supreme Court approves his request, there would be no need for further debate. The only requirement would be a written statement confirming that the 2nd Respondent, presumably President Tinubu, violated Section 137 (1) (j) of the Constitution. This violation pertains to presenting a certificate that the issuing institution has since disavowed.
Atiku challenged President Tinubu’s claim that there were inconsistencies in Atiku’s name. He dismissed this as irrelevant and trivial, noting that no one has questioned his qualifications. Atiku also highlighted that presenting a forged certificate should permanently disqualify a candidate, regardless of when it’s revealed.
Editorial:
The integrity of our electoral process is the bedrock of our democracy. It’s what ensures that the will of the people is genuinely represented in the corridors of power. When allegations arise, suggesting that a candidate may have presented falsified documents to the electoral commission, it’s not just a matter of legal technicalities; it’s a question of the very essence of our democratic values.
We believe that the Supreme Court, as the highest judicial body in the land, has a duty to the Nigerian people to thoroughly examine these allegations. It’s not just about the individuals involved, but about setting a precedent for future elections. If candidates can bypass the rules without consequences, it undermines the trust the public places in the electoral system.
It’s essential to ensure that all candidates, regardless of their political stature, are held to the same standards. The presentation of genuine documents is a basic requirement, and any deviation from this should be treated with the gravity it deserves. We urge the Supreme Court to consider the broader implications of their decision, not just for this case but for the future of our democracy.
Did You Know?
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was established in 1998 and is responsible for organising elections in Nigeria.
- The Nigerian Constitution has specific sections that outline the qualifications required for presidential candidates.
- Atiku Abubakar has previously served as Nigeria’s Vice-President from 1999 to 2007.
- The Supreme Court of Nigeria is the highest judicial body in the country and has the final say on legal disputes.
- Allegations of electoral malpractices are not uncommon in many democracies, emphasising the importance of robust and transparent electoral systems.