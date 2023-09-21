Benue Tribunal Affirms Deputy Speaker Lami’s Election Win

The National/State Election Petition Tribunal in Makurdi has upheld Mrs. Danladi Lami’s election. She is the Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly.
Representing the All Progressives Congress, Lami defeated Mrs. Agnes Uloko. Uloko, from the Peoples Democratic Party, represented the Ado State Constituency.
Uloko challenged the election outcome. She suggested Lami wasn’t qualified during the election and should be declared the winner.
The tribunal, led by Justice Ory-Zik Okeorha, addressed the allegations. It clarified that certificate forgery claims are pre-election matters.
The Electoral Act 2022 defines three reasons to question an election.
The tribunal found no evidence to support Uloko’s claims. It dismissed her petition and confirmed Lami’s victory.
As a result, Uloko must pay costs to the respondents.
Editorial:
The recent decision by the Makurdi Tribunal is a significant moment for Benue’s electoral system. Upholding Mrs Danladi Lami’s election as Deputy Speaker reinforces the strength of our democratic processes.
The tribunal’s detailed examination of the allegations showcases the importance of due process. It’s a reminder of the need for evidence in our electoral framework.
This verdict validates Lami’s election and emphasises the importance of evidence-based claims. For democracy to thrive, electoral disputes must be transparently and justly resolved.
This ensures the public maintains trust in the system. The verdict sends a clear message to political stakeholders about respecting the rule of law.
It’s a call to action for those in power to bolster our electoral framework further. This will ensure it remains transparent, fair, and resistant to baseless challenges.
Did You Know?
- Benue State is often called the “Food Basket of the Nation” due to its agricultural prowess.
- The Tiv people, with their rich culture, are the dominant ethnic group in Benue.
- The Benue River is a significant tributary of the Niger River.
- Traditional instruments like the “kakaki” are vital to Benue’s musical heritage.
- Benue State University in Makurdi is a hub for research in the region.