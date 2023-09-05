Bode George Questions Judiciary’s Role in Deciding Election Outcomes

Former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Chief Olabode George, has expressed concerns about the judiciary’s role in determining election winners. He voiced his apprehensions at a press briefing in his Ikoyi office.
The briefing followed an announcement by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. The tribunal stated it would deliver its judgment on the petitions challenging Bola Tinubu’s presidential election win.
George questioned the judiciary’s practice of declaring election winners. He suggested that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) re-conduct elections to determine the real winners.
“Our electoral process is shambolic and nonsensical,” George said.
He added that the INEC chairman’s assurance of readiness for the elections was misleading.
George emphasized that the judiciary should not dictate election outcomes.
“It is the will of the people that should prevail,” he stated.
Editorial
The concerns raised by Chief Olabode George about the judiciary’s role in determining election winners are both timely and pertinent. They touch on the very essence of democracy, which is supposed to be a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.
When the judiciary decides who won or lost an election, it raises questions about the integrity of the democratic process.
However, George’s comments also highlight a broader issue: the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral system. The INEC’s readiness for elections and its ability to conduct them somewhat are under scrutiny.
If the electoral body is unreliable, the judiciary’s intervention becomes necessary.
The ideal solution would be strengthening the electoral process to the point where judicial intervention is unnecessary. This would involve comprehensive electoral reforms, including using technology to minimize human error and manipulation.
Only then can the people’s will prevail in determining who governs them.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has a mixed legal system of English common law, Islamic law, and traditional law.
- The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was founded in 1998 and is one of Nigeria’s two major political parties.
- INEC was established in 1998 and is responsible for organizing elections in Nigeria.
- Judicial intervention in elections is not unique to Nigeria; it has occurred in other democracies, including the United States.
- Chief Olabode George has served under five presidents and has a military background, giving him a unique perspective on governance.