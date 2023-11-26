Call for Clarity on Kano Election Judgment Discrepancy

Olumide Akpata, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has called on Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, President of the Court of Appeal, to explain the disparity between the judgment announced in court and the Certified True Copy (CTC) in the Kano State governorship election appeal. Akpata expressed concerns about the flawed recruitment process for Appeal Court Justices, fearing it bodes ill for the judiciary and the country.
He described the discrepancy in the Kano election appeal judgment as “bizarre,” deepening the crisis within the Nigerian judiciary and leading to perplexing judgments. Akpata criticized the Appeal Court’s Chief Registrar, Umar Bangari, for attributing the discrepancy to a clerical error and requesting parties to apply to the Court to correct the error, calling this approach untenable and not in line with existing laws.
The Court of Appeal in Abuja had affirmed the tribunal judgment declaring Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressive Congress (APC) the winner of the governorship election. The tribunal, led by Justice Oluyemi Osadebay, nullified the election of Governor Abba Yusuf, declaring 165,663 of his votes invalid due to unsigned and unstamped ballot papers by the Independent National Electoral Commission. Yusuf, displeased with the tribunal verdict, appealed against the judgment. The appeal court held that Yusuf was not qualified to contest the election, citing his absence in the membership register of his political party.
This contradiction between the verdict and the CTC has confused the state, leading to protests by supporters of political parties.
Editorial
The recent call by Olumide Akpata, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, for an explanation of the disparity in the Kano State governorship election judgment, raises critical questions about the integrity and transparency of Nigeria’s judicial system. The discrepancy between the judgment pronounced in court and the Certified True Copy is not just a clerical error; it signifies a deeper issue within the judiciary that needs urgent attention.
We believe that the judiciary, as a pillar of democracy, must uphold the highest standards of accuracy and fairness. Any discrepancy, especially in a matter as significant as an election judgment, undermines public confidence in the judicial process. The judiciary must address these concerns promptly and transparently to restore faith in the system.
The recruitment process for Justices of the Appeal Court, as highlighted by Akpata, is a matter of national importance. The selection of judges should be based on merit, ensuring that only those with the requisite legal knowledge and integrity are appointed. This is crucial for the future of the judiciary and, by extension, the country.
In addressing these issues, the judiciary must engage in a process of self-examination and reform. This includes reviewing the recruitment process for judges, ensuring transparency in judicial proceedings, and adopting measures to prevent such discrepancies in the future. The judiciary’s credibility is at stake, and it is essential to take decisive steps to preserve its integrity.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Court of Appeal: The Court of Appeal is a crucial part of Nigeria’s judicial system, handling appeals from lower courts.
- Election Petitions in Nigeria: Election petitions are common in Nigeria, often leading to legal battles that can influence political outcomes.
- Judicial Integrity: The integrity of the judiciary is fundamental to the functioning of democracy in Nigeria.
- Role of the NBA: The Nigerian Bar Association plays a significant role in advocating for judicial reforms and upholding legal standards.
- Transparency in Judicial Processes: Transparency in judicial processes is essential for maintaining public trust in the legal system.