CJN Ariwoola Swears in 23 Judges; Tribute to Late Justice Nweze

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, is set to inaugurate 23 newly appointed Judges of the Federal High Court on Wednesday. This announcement was made by Dr Festus Akande, the Court’s Director of Press and Information.
The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Main Courtroom of the Supreme Court at 11 a.m. Among the new judges are Dipeolu Deinde Isaac from Ogun State, Ogundare Kehinde Olayiwola from Ekiti State, and Agbaje Olufunmilola Adetutu from Lagos State, among others.
In addition to the inauguration, a valedictory court session is scheduled for Tuesday, October 10, in memory of the late Justice Chima Centus Nweze. The session will be held at the Main Courtroom of the Supreme Court at 10 a.m.
The CJN will preside over this session, and tributes will be presented by various dignitaries, including the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. Justice Nweze passed away on July 29 in Abuja at the age of 64 after a brief illness.
Editorial
The appointment of 23 new Judges to the Federal High Court is a significant step towards strengthening the judiciary in Nigeria. The judiciary, as the third arm of government, plays a pivotal role in upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice is served.
The inclusion of these new judges, each bringing their unique expertise and experience, will undoubtedly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the court system.
The valedictory session for the late Justice Nweze is a solemn reminder of the dedication and service of our judicial officers. Justice Nweze’s contributions to the judiciary will be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire many. It’s essential that as we welcome new members to the bench, we also take a moment to honour and remember those who have served with distinction.
Did You Know?
- The Federal High Court of Nigeria was established in 1973 and has jurisdiction over civil and criminal matters.
- The Chief Justice of Nigeria is the head of the judiciary and presides over the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land.
- The Nigerian judiciary has played a crucial role in shaping the country’s legal and political landscape, often acting as a check on the executive and legislative branches.
- The valedictory court session is a tradition in the judiciary to honour and remember judges who have passed away.
- The Nigerian legal system is based on the English Common Law, due to the country’s colonial history.