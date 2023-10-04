CJN: Constitution Supersedes Public Opinions

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has emphasized that public opinions, regardless of their gravity, cannot override the provisions of the nation’s constitution. This assertion was made during the swearing-in of newly appointed judges of the Federal High Court of Nigeria.
Ariwoola highlighted that despite facing numerous criticisms, the judiciary adheres to constitutional provisions when adjudicating cases.
He stated, “Several vitriolic attacks are regularly heaped on the judiciary. It is, however, crystal clear that public opinions, no matter how serious or weighty it might be, cannot override or supersede the Constitution of the country which we apply in deciding each case.”
Ariwoola further warned that the appointment to the bench is not a pathway to wealth and that any form of misconduct will not be tolerated. He assured that the National Judicial Council (NJC) is vigilant and will act decisively against any judicial officer found engaging in corrupt practices or wrongdoing.
The CJN also urged the new judges to uphold impartiality, fairness, and justice in all their dealings, especially considering the challenging times the nation is navigating through.
Editorial
The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola’s assertion that public opinions, no matter how potent, cannot supersede the nation’s constitution, propels us into a reflective discourse on the balance between public sentiment and legal frameworks within our democratic space.
We are navigating a narrative that is not merely about legal provisions but is deeply intertwined with the principles of justice, governance, and the role of public discourse in shaping and influencing legal and judicial processes.
The dialogue surrounding the role of public opinions in judicial processes is not merely a legal discourse but a reflection of the broader socio-political dynamics at play within our nation.
It is imperative that we, as a collective, navigate through these discussions with a perspective that not only considers the immediate implications but also the long-term sustainability and impact on broader legal, social, and governance structures.
As we navigate through the complexities of balancing public opinions and constitutional provisions, we must ensure that our strategies and decisions are not only grounded in legal and social realities but also uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and collective well-being.
It is our collective responsibility to ensure that judicial processes are navigated with utmost integrity, ensuring that they uphold the principles of justice and fairness, even amidst the cacophony of public opinions.
Did You Know?
- The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) is the head of the judicial arm of the government of Nigeria and presides over the country’s Supreme Court and the National Judicial Council.
- The Nigerian Constitution is the supreme law of the country, providing the legal framework within which the government operates and is to be adhered to by all arms of government and citizens.
- Public opinions, while valuable in a democratic setting, are subject to the provisions and limitations set forth by the legal frameworks and constitutional provisions.
- The National Judicial Council (NJC) plays a pivotal role in ensuring that judicial officers adhere to ethical standards and that judicial processes are navigated with integrity.
- The judiciary, as an arm of government, plays a crucial role in interpreting the law, administering justice, and ensuring that governance processes adhere to legal and constitutional provisions.