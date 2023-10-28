Concerns Rise Over CJN’s Power and Regional Exclusion in Supreme Court

Justice Musa Dattijo, a retiring Supreme Court judge, voiced concerns on Friday about the concentration of power in the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and the deliberate omission of the South-East from the apex court.
Dattijo highlighted the multiple roles the CJN holds, including chairing the National Judicial Commission, Federal Judicial Service Commission, National Judicial Institute, and the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee.
He stated, “Such vast powers can be easily and absolutely corrupted.”
Dattijo further expressed alarm over the exclusion of justices from the South-East and North-Central regions in a seven-man panel that reviewed appeals by key political figures. He emphasised the importance of representation from all geo-political zones for transparency and justice.
With the passing of Justice Chima Nweze in 2023, the South East has no representation in the Supreme Court. Dattijo’s retirement also means the North-Central zone will lack representation.
Meanwhile, senior advocates of Nigeria are urging the Federal Government to address the concerns raised by the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, about the dwindling number of justices in the Supreme Court. Ariwoola revealed that the court now has only 10 justices, the lowest in its history. This shortage is seen as a national emergency that requires immediate attention.
Editorial:
The concerns raised by Justice Dattijo are both timely and alarming. The concentration of power in any single office, especially one as crucial as the CJN, is a potential threat to the checks and balances essential for a thriving democracy. We must ensure that power is distributed in a manner that prevents any form of absolute control or influence over the judiciary.
Equally concerning is the lack of representation from certain geo-political zones in the Supreme Court. Representation is a cornerstone of justice. Excluding entire regions from pivotal decisions can erode trust in the judiciary and fuel feelings of marginalisation. It’s essential that every region feels seen, heard, and represented at the highest levels of justice.
We urge the relevant authorities to address these concerns promptly. The judiciary is a pillar of our democracy, and any perceived imbalance or concentration of power can undermine its credibility. It’s crucial to take proactive steps to ensure the judiciary remains impartial, representative, and free from undue influence.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Supreme Court was established in 1963, replacing the former Supreme Court of Nigeria.
- The CJN is the head of the Nigerian judiciary and the Supreme Court.
- The 1999 Constitution stipulates that the Supreme Court should have a Chief Justice and not more than 21 other justices.
- The first indigenous Chief Justice of Nigeria was Sir Adetokunbo Ademola, who served from 1958 to 1972.
- The Supreme Court has the final say in interpreting Nigeria’s constitution and settling disputes between states and the federal government.