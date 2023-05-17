Court Accepts Video Evidence Presented by Peter Obi in Presidential Election Dispute

On Friday, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) approved two video flash drives as evidence in a case presented by Mr Peter Obi. The evidence aims to support his challenge against the election of President Bola Tinubu.
Mr Obi and his Labour Party (LP) are the petitioners in the case, marked CA/PEPC/03/2023. The case disputes the election’s legitimacy that saw President Bola Tinubu rise to power. The respondents in the case are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the All Progressives Congress (APC).
In the resumed petition hearing, the court heard from Levi Uzoukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) representing the petitioners. He informed the court that Jubrin Okitepa, another SAN, would lead the proceeding. The case would also require software engineering expertise.
The court was informed that two subpoenas had been served on a TV station, requesting them to produce specific video clips. These clips feature interviews with the chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and Mr Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC.
Despite the respondents’ counsels not opposing the witness, they did object to his statement on oath adoption. They argued that the witness statement, filed three months after the election announcement, goes against the provisions of the Electoral Act.
Okitepa argued that a subpoenaed witness is an order of the court, not under the control of either petitioner or respondent. Therefore, such a witness is competent to testify. He urged the court to dismiss the objections of the respondents.
Despite these objections, the court admitted the video flash drives as evidence and scheduled a future date to play them.
The case has been adjourned until tomorrow for further hearing of the petition.
Editorial
A Digital Twist: The Introduction of Video Evidence in Election Petitions
The recent admission of video evidence by the Presidential Election Petition Court in the case presented by Peter Obi marks a noteworthy development in the judicial process surrounding election petitions.
These videos, contained on two flash drives, are expected to serve as crucial evidence in Obi’s challenge against the election of President Bola Tinubu. With digital content as a vital part of the case, the court proceedings will also require software engineering expertise, further underlining technology’s increasing relevance in contemporary jurisprudence.
While introducing such evidence was met with objections, the court ultimately admitted the video files, highlighting the evolving dynamics of legal proceedings. This case could set a precedent for using digital evidence in future election disputes.
As we watch the unfolding case, we are reminded of the ever-changing landscape of legal procedures in a digital age. It prompts a crucial question – how can our judiciary system adapt effectively to the increasing prevalence of digital evidence?
Did You Know?
- The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) is a legal body that hears disputes arising from presidential elections.
- A subpoena is a court order compelling a person or organization to testify or produce evidence in a case.
- Digital evidence, such as video files, is becoming increasingly common in legal proceedings.
