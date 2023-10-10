Court Bars Sylva from Bayelsa Gubernatorial Race

Timipre Sylva, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Bayelsa State Governorship Election, has been disqualified from the contest by a Federal High Court in Abuja.
The legal action, initiated by Demesuoyefa Kolomo, an APC member, sought clarity on Sylva’s eligibility, given his previous gubernatorial tenures from May 29, 2007, to April 15, 2008, and May 27, 2008, to January 27, 2012.
Justice Donatus Okorowo, delivering the judgement on Monday night, ruled that Sylva’s participation would violate the 1999 constitution, as he has been sworn in twice and governed for five years.
The judge, referencing the Supreme Court case of Marwa vs Nyako, highlighted that the constitution’s framers stipulated that an individual should not be elected governor more than twice.
Okorowo pointed out that both parties agreed Sylva was elected on two occasions and emphasized that allowing him to contest and potentially win would mean a person could run for governor an unlimited number of times.
Editorial
The disqualification of Timipre Sylva from the Bayelsa State Governorship Election by the Federal High Court underscores a pivotal moment in upholding constitutional provisions and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process in Nigeria.
We believe that adherence to the constitutional stipulations regarding tenure in office is paramount in safeguarding the democratic principles upon which the nation stands.
This case brings to the forefront the necessity of strict adherence to legal and constitutional guidelines in the electoral process. The eligibility of candidates must be meticulously scrutinised to uphold the sanctity and legitimacy of elections.
The enforcement of constitutional provisions ensures not only the credibility of the electoral process but also fortifies the democratic structures of the nation.
We advocate for rigorous pre-election scrutiny and validation of candidates to forestall future legal tussles and ensure smooth electoral processes. It is through such proactive measures that the nation can foster a robust and unimpeachable democratic process, ensuring that elections are free, fair, and firmly anchored in legal and constitutional bedrock.
Did You Know?
- Bayelsa State, located in the southern part of Nigeria, was created in 1996 from Rivers State.
- The state is known as the “Glory of all Lands” and is famed for its abundant mineral and agricultural resources.
- Bayelsa State has one of the largest crude oil and natural gas deposits in Nigeria.
- The state plays a significant role in Nigeria’s oil production, contributing immensely to the nation’s economy.
- Bayelsa has eight local government areas and its capital is Yenagoa.