Court Clears APGA Chairman Njoku of Forgery Charges

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, FCT, sitting in Bwari, has dismissed the forgery and impersonation charges against Chief Edozie Njoku, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). The charges were brought by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) on November 22, 2022, accusing Njoku and the National Youth leader of the party, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwoga, of forging a Supreme Court judgment and presenting it as genuine.
The police alleged that the defendants committed offences punishable under sections 179 and 366 of the penal code law. However, in a decisive judgment, trial Justice Mohammed Madugu ruled that the prosecution failed to provide credible evidence to support the 14-count charge against the defendants. The court found that the police could not meet the burden of proof required by law.
Justice Madugu noted that the prosecution did not establish how Njoku, the National Chairman of APGA, committed the alleged impersonation. Consequently, the court struck out the charge due to insufficient documentary and oral evidence to sustain it. The judge emphasized that the prosecution had “failed to prove its case against the defendants.”
In his ruling, Justice Madugu highlighted that internal disputes within APGA significantly contributed to the case’s complexity. He acknowledged elements of the conspiracy in the charge but stated that the prosecution failed to link the defendants to the offence. The court also found no dishonest intent in a letter written by Chief Njoku to Justice Mary Peter Odilli, retired.
Justice Madugu acquitted Chief Edozie Njoku and Chukwuma Nwoga, declaring them not guilty as charged. The defendants, represented by their lawyer, Mr Panam Ntui, had maintained their innocence throughout the trial.
Reacting to the judgment, Chief Njoku expressed his vindication and gratitude to the Chief Judge of the High Court, Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf, for ensuring the matter was tried. He also expressed joy that the court recognized him as the National Chairman of APGA, in line with a previous Supreme Court decision.
Editorial
The recent acquittal of Chief Edozie Njoku, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, is a significant development in Nigeria’s legal and political spheres. At Yohaig NG, we view this outcome as a testament to the importance of due process and the rule of law in our judicial system.
The dismissal of the forgery and impersonation charges against Njoku underscores the critical role of credible evidence in prosecuting criminal cases. It highlights the judiciary’s commitment to upholding justice based on facts and legal principles rather than conjecture or unsubstantiated claims.
This case also highlights the complexities and challenges often arising from internal party disputes. Such disputes can escalate to legal battles, underscoring the need for political parties to manage their internal affairs judiciously and transparently.
The outcome of this case serves as a reminder of the importance of the presumption of innocence in our legal system. It reinforces the principle that individuals are innocent until proven guilty and that the burden of proof lies with the prosecution.
The acquittal of Chief Njoku is a victory not only for him and the APGA but also for the integrity of our judicial process. It reaffirms our belief in a justice system that is fair, impartial, and based on the rule of law.
Did You Know?
- The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is a major political party in Nigeria, known for its strong presence in the country’s southeastern part.
- The Nigerian legal system is based on English Common Law and traditional law.
- The principle of ‘presumption of innocence’ is a fundamental aspect of criminal law, ensuring that a defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty.
- The Federal Capital Territory High Court is one of the high courts in Nigeria, with jurisdiction over civil and criminal matters in the capital, Abuja.
- Political party disputes and litigations are common in Nigeria’s vibrant political landscape, often reflecting deeper governance, leadership, and party dynamics issues.