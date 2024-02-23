Court Compels NPC to Reveal Spending Details on Suspended 2023 Census

The Federal High Court in Abuja has mandated the National Population Commission (NPC) to disclose detailed expenditures for the indefinitely postponed 2023 Population Census within seven days. Initially scheduled for 2022 and later moved to 2023, the census was halted by former President Muhammadu Buhari shortly before his term ended, deferring the responsibility to President Bola Tinubu to set new dates. The census is now expected to occur in November 2024.
The NPC had previously announced that it spent N200 billion preparing for the 2023 Population and Housing Census. The legal action, initiated by Abuja-based lawyer Opatola Victor following the NPC’s refusal to provide expenditure details under a Freedom of Information Act request, challenged the commission’s lack of transparency. Victor argued that the NPC’s failure to disclose the requested information violated his rights under the FOI Act 2012.
In his ruling, Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the NPC’s excuses for withholding the information, including bureaucratic delays and the executive chairman’s absence, and rejected the notion that the requested information was classified. The judge affirmed that the NPC’s refusal to release spending records on the aborted census was wrongful, illegal, and unconstitutional. However, the court declined to award the N500,000 compensation Victor sought for the breach of his rights.
Editorial
The Federal High Court’s decision to order the National Population Commission to disclose its expenditures on the aborted 2023 census underscores the critical importance of transparency and accountability in government operations. This ruling reinforces the public’s right to information and sets a precedent for how government agencies handle public funds, especially in large-scale national projects like the census.
The NPC’s initial reluctance to share detailed financial records highlights a broader opacity issue within specific government sectors. The court’s intervention serves as a reminder that public institutions are accountable to the citizens they serve, and this accountability includes open access to information regarding the use of public funds.
As Nigeria prepares for the rescheduled census 2024, this case emphasizes the need for clear communication and transparency from the NPC and other involved agencies. Ensuring public trust in the process is crucial for the success of the census, which plays a vital role in national planning and development.
The court’s refusal to award compensation, while focusing on the principle of information disclosure, suggests a balanced approach to enforcing public rights without unduly penalizing the institution. As we advance, all government bodies must adhere to the Freedom of Information Act principles, fostering a culture of openness that strengthens democracy and governance in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- The population census is a critical exercise for any country, providing essential data for policy-making, resource allocation, and development planning.
- The Freedom of Information Act 2012 in Nigeria was enacted to make public records and information more freely available, promoting transparency and accountability in government.
- Legal challenges based on the FOI Act are becoming more common as citizens and activists seek to hold government agencies accountable for their actions and decisions.
- The postponement of significant national projects like the census can have wide-ranging implications, affecting everything from political representation to the distribution of national resources.
- Transparency in government spending is a cornerstone of good governance, helping to prevent corruption and ensure that public funds are used effectively and for their intended purposes.