Court Denies Bail to Nurse Over Mohbad’s Death

The Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Yaba has ordered the continued detention of Fisayo Ogedengbe, a 37-year-old auxiliary nurse, in connection with the controversial death of hip-hop artist Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad. Ogedengbe is alleged to have administered injections to the late singer, which are claimed to have led to his demise.
In a related decision, Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun directed that Mohbad’s friend, Ayobani Sadiq, also a suspect in the case, should remain in police custody. However, the magistrate granted bail to the late artist’s former employer, Azeez Fashola, alias Naira Marley, and a known Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, also known as Sam Larry, both of whom were implicated in the case and arrested on October 6.
The bail was set at N20 million each, with stringent conditions, including three responsible sureties in like sum, one of whom must own landed property. The defendants are also required to surrender their passports and report weekly to the State Criminal Investigation Department. Magistrate Olatunbosun issued a stern warning against any direct contact with her regarding the case, stating that any such attempts would be recorded and could be disclosed in open court.
With the police investigation still underway, the case has been adjourned until November 29 for further advice from the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution.
Editorial
The court’s decision to withhold bail for the nurse and Mohbad’s friend while granting it to the more prominent figures raises questions about the fairness and impartiality of the justice system. It is imperative that the law be applied equally to all, regardless of social or economic status.
The gravity of the allegations requires a thorough and unbiased investigation. The legal system must ensure that those responsible for any wrongdoing are held accountable, and that justice is served for the late Mohbad. The court’s warning against direct contact is a reminder of the importance of maintaining the integrity of the judicial process.
As the case unfolds, it is crucial for the public to have confidence in the legal proceedings. The judiciary has a responsibility to conduct a transparent and fair trial, and the public must be assured that no individual is above the law.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian legal system is based on the English Common Law and legal tradition due to colonial influence, which includes the practice of bail and remand.
- The entertainment industry in Nigeria has seen its share of legal controversies, with artists often in the spotlight for reasons beyond their music.
- The role of auxiliary nurses, who provide essential healthcare services, is often less regulated compared to registered nurses, leading to debates on the scope of their practice and responsibilities.
- The use of injections as a form of treatment by non-medical professionals has been a subject of legal and ethical scrutiny in Nigeria.
- The Lagos State Magistrates’ Court plays a crucial role in the state’s judiciary, handling a wide range of cases, including those with significant public interest.