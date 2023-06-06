Court Injunction Halts NLC and TUC from Proceeding with Strike Over Fuel Subsidy Removal

In a noteworthy ruling on Monday, the National Industrial Court (NIC) of Abuja issued a directive to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), obstructing their proposed strike against the Federal Government’s unilateral fuel subsidy removal.
Justice O. Y. Anuwe, who presided over the case, instructed the two unions to suspend the planned industrial action until a suit brought by the Federal Government (FG) is resolved. As per Justice Anuwe’s ruling, the interim order and the substantive suit should be served promptly to the NLC and TUC, who are listed as defendants/respondents (NICN/ABJ/158/2023). The court also scheduled the case for a hearing on June 19.
This court order resulted from an ex-parte application initiated by the Federal Ministry of Justice on behalf of the FG. The FG’s representative, Mrs Maimuna Lami Shiru, argued that the impending strike could significantly disrupt economic activities and affect critical sectors such as health and education.
Exhibits FGN 1, 2 and 3, notices from the NLC, TUC and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) urging their members to withhold their services from June 7, were also submitted by the FG.
Relying on section 7(b) of the NIC Act, 2006, which vests it with exclusive jurisdiction in restraining any person or body from partaking in strikes or industrial action, the court affirmed its ruling. However, the court also noted that sections 16 and 19(a) of the same act empower it to grant urgent interim relief.
The court determined that the affidavit of urgency and FG’s lawyer’s submission painted a situation that could severely impact society and the nation’s welfare. Potential repercussions include disruption to secondary school students, particularly those taking WAEC exams nationwide, tertiary institutions, the health sector, and the national economy.
Upon assessing the application, Justice Anuwe ruled,
“The defendants/respondents are at this moment restrained from embarking on the planned Industrial Action/or strike of any nature, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice dated June 5 2023.”
He also ordered immediate service of the originating processes, the motion on notice, and the court order to the defendant/respondents.
Before this injunction, the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), via its General Secretary, M. J. Akwashiki, had already mobilised its members nationwide to withdraw their services from Wednesday.
Editorial
Court Injunction Against NLC and TUC Strike: A Test for Nigeria’s Labour Rights
The decision by the National Industrial Court (NIC) to temporarily halt the proposed strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over fuel subsidy removal offers a pertinent moment for reflection on labour rights in Nigeria.
In a nation where strikes often serve as a critical tool for labour unions to express discontent and demand governmental action, the court’s ruling may be perceived as an infringement on the unions’ constitutional rights. It begs the question: How do we balance the urgency of public service delivery and the right to industrial action?
While the court’s immediate concern is maintaining social stability and ensuring essential services aren’t disrupted, this situation underscores the need for comprehensive dialogue between the government and labour unions. Such discourse would ideally lead to amicable resolutions that respect workers’ rights while considering the broader societal implications.
In the long term, fostering a climate that encourages cooperative problem-solving between government and labour unions is vital. The goal should be to avoid reaching a stage where disruptive industrial action becomes the only perceived option.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s National Industrial Court (NIC) is a specialised court that deals primarily with labour and employment-related disputes.
- The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) are the main labour unions in Nigeria, representing millions of workers across various sectors.
- The fuel subsidy in Nigeria has been controversial, with debates around its benefits and costs for the Nigerian economy and populace.