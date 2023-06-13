Court Orders Arrest of Police IG and AIG for Contempt

zainThe National Industrial Court in Abuja has commanded the arrest of the Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali, and the Force Secretary, AIG Hafeez Inuwa, for contempt of court.
The court had previously ordered the IG to reinstate several police officers who were graduates of Courses 33, 34, and 35 of the police academy and had been allegedly forcibly retired. However, the IG did not comply with the court order.
The officers, aggrieved by their compulsory retirement, sought a court order to nullify their dismissal. Justice Oyebiola Oyewumi, presiding over the case, ordered the IG, the Police Service Commission, and the Force Secretary to reinstate the officers.
Despite the judgement being delivered on April 19, 2022, the defendants have yet to comply with the court order.
In a recent order given on June 8, 2023, Justice Oyewumi criticised the IG for his refusal to obey the court order despite advice from relevant stakeholders in the police force.
Editorial
The rule of law is the bedrock of any democratic society. It ensures that all citizens are subject to the law regardless of their position or status. The recent court order for the arrest of the Inspector General of Police and the Force Secretary for contempt of court is a stark reminder of this principle.
While we acknowledge the challenging nature of their roles, it is crucial that those in positions of authority lead by example in upholding the rule of law.
Refusing to comply with a court order undermines the judiciary’s authority and erodes public trust in our institutions. It is a call to action for those in power to respect the rule of law and uphold the principles of justice and fairness.
It reminds us that no one is above the law, and those who fail to respect it must face the consequences.
Did You Know?
- The National Industrial Court of Nigeria is a specialised court adjudicating disputes arising from and relating to labour, employment, trade unions, and industrial relations.
- The Inspector General of Police is the head of the Nigeria Police Force, responsible for preventing and detecting crime, apprehending offenders, preserving law and order, and more.
- Contempt of court is a legal term that refers to behaviour that disrespects or obstructs the court’s functioning.
