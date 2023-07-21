Court Orders DSS to Allow Nnamdi Kanu Access to Doctor

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has directed the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), access to a medical doctor of his choosing.
This order comes in light of reports of Kanu’s deteriorating health and the need for urgent ear surgery.
In her judgement, Justice Nyako also instructed the DSS to monitor, record, and seal all medical sessions conducted with the IPOB leader for security reasons.
The court dismissed the preliminary objections raised by the DSS against the application, stating that Kanu has the right to medical services even while in detention.
Furthermore, the court ordered that all of Kanu’s medical records be made available to him. Kanu, who has been in DSS custody since June 2021, is currently facing charges related to terrorism brought against him by the secret police.
Editorial
The court’s decision to grant Nnamdi Kanu access to a medical doctor of his choice is a significant affirmation of the right to healthcare, even for individuals in detention.
However, this situation underscores the need for more robust safeguards to ensure the health and wellbeing of detainees.
While it’s crucial to ensure that detainees have access to necessary medical services, it’s equally important to address the broader issues related to the treatment of detainees.
This includes improving conditions in detention facilities and ensuring that detainees’ rights are respected.
Did You Know?
- Nnamdi Kanu is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group advocating for the secession of the southeastern region of Nigeria.
- The Department of State Services (DSS) is a primary domestic intelligence agency of Nigeria.
- Access to healthcare is a fundamental human right, and this includes individuals in detention.
- Nnamdi Kanu has been in DSS custody since June 2021, facing charges related to terrorism.
- The court’s decision to allow Kanu access to a medical doctor of his choice is a significant development in his ongoing trial.
About Yohaig NG
For the latest Naija news 24/7, trust Yohaig NG. We bring you the most important events happening in Nigeria, providing comprehensive coverage that keeps you informed.
We invite our readers to join the conversation, share their views, and contribute to the discussion.