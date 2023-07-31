Court Orders Okowa Govt to Reveal Spending of N200bn Public Funds

The Federal High Court in Lagos has mandated the government of former Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to fully disclose the spending details of over N200bn public funds. These funds were sourced from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and allocations from the Federation Accounts.
Justice Daniel Osiagor, in his July 17 judgement, instructed Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to reveal the details of budgetary allocations and actual spending by the Okowa government from 2015 to 2019. This judgement resulted from a Freedom of Information suit, FHC/L/CS/803/2019, filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).
Justice Osiagor stated in his judgement that:
“SERAP has a cognizable legal right to inquire and know the way and manner public institutions manage public funds. Every citizen has a duty to demand transparency and accountability in the governance of public institutions.”
In line with this, Justice Osiagor ordered the Delta State government to disclose how the Okowa administration spent over N7.28 billion received from UBEC between 2015 and 2017 and N213 billion received from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee in 2018, averaging N17.8 billion monthly.
SERAP’s suit was prompted by the case of seven-year-old Success Adegor, who was sent home because her parents could not afford the illegal school fee/levy of N900.
Editorial
The court’s order for the Okowa government to disclose the spending details of over N200bn public funds is a significant step towards transparency and accountability in governance.
However, this case also underscores the need for more stringent measures to ensure that public funds are used appropriately and for the benefit of the citizens.
While the court’s order is commendable, it is also a stark reminder of the need for systemic changes to ensure public funds are not misused or misappropriated.
The government should consider implementing stricter financial controls and auditing procedures to ensure public funds are used effectively and efficiently.
The case of Success Adegor, who was sent home because her parents could not afford the illegal school fee, is a poignant reminder of the impact of the mismanagement of public funds on the most vulnerable members of society.
The government must ensure that public funds are used to improve the lives of all citizens, particularly the most vulnerable.
