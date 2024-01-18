Court Orders Re-Run of Ukpong-Udo’s House of Reps Election

Justice Abba Mohammed of the Court of Appeal in Abuja has annulled the election of Honourable Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo, representing the Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State in the House of Representatives. The court found that Ukpong-Udo’s election, declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), violated the Electoral Act 2022, as well as the Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of the 2022 Election and the Manual for Election Officials 2023.
The Tribunal had previously ordered a supplementary election in the polling units where the election was not conducted in the Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency. Consequently, elections are to be held in 33 polling units to determine the winner in the Federal Constituency. Last year, INEC declared Ukpong-Udo of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) as the winner of the February 25 House of Representatives Election with 19,926 votes, ahead of his closest challenger, Glory Edet of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who secured 15,765 votes.
However, INEC initially declared the election inconclusive due to violence and rescheduled a supplementary election in specific polling units, a decision later deemed contrary to the Electoral Act. Further violence during the supplementary election led to its cancellation, but INEC eventually declared the YPP candidate the winner almost a month later.
Dissatisfied with this outcome, the PDP candidate, Glory Edet, represented by her counsel and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Uwemedimo Nwoko, filed a petition with the Tribunal challenging Ukpong-Udo’s election, leading to the current decision for a re-run.
Editorial
The recent decision by the Court of Appeal to nullify Honourable Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo’s election and order a re-run is a significant development in Nigeria’s electoral process. This ruling addresses the specific irregularities in the Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency election and sets a precedent for the adherence to electoral laws and regulations. It underscores the importance of conducting elections that are free and fair and in strict compliance with the legal framework.
The annulment of Ukpong-Udo’s election is a reminder of the crucial role of the judiciary in upholding the integrity of the electoral process. It sends a clear message that deviations from the established electoral guidelines will not be tolerated, regardless of the candidates or parties involved. This decision is a step towards strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions and ensuring the people’s will is accurately and lawfully represented.
As we approach the re-run election, it is imperative for all stakeholders, including INEC, political parties, candidates, and the electorate, to learn from past mistakes. The focus should be on ensuring a peaceful, transparent, and credible election process. This incident should catalyze electoral reforms, emphasizing the need for strict adherence to electoral laws and the swift resolution of electoral disputes.
In the spirit of democracy, all parties involved in the re-run election must commit to a fair and peaceful process, respecting the rule of law and the electorate’s verdict. Let this re-run election in the Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency be a model of electoral integrity and a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to democratic principles.
Did You Know?
- The Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency is in Akwa Ibom State and is known for its rich cultural heritage and natural resources.
- The Electoral Act 2022 in Nigeria provides the legal framework for conducting elections, including guidelines on election procedures and handling electoral disputes.
- The Young Progressive Party (YPP) is one of the political parties in Nigeria that advocates for youth involvement in politics and governance.
- The role of the Court of Appeal in Nigeria includes handling appeals from election petition tribunals, making it a key player in the electoral process.
- Akwa Ibom State, where the Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency is located, is known for its peaceful elections compared to other regions in Nigeria.