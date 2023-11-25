Court Orders Rerun, Ousts Bauchi Assembly Speaker

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has delivered a significant ruling, resulting in the removal of Abubakar Suleiman, the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, from his position as the representative for Ningi Central Constituency in Ningi Local Government Area, Bauchi State. This decision, announced on Friday, mandates a rerun in 10 specific polling units within the constituency.
Suleiman, who previously chaired the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, was declared the winner of the Ningi Central Constituency election on March 18th by Professor Shuaibu Muhammad, the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Returning Officer. Representing the Peoples Democratic Party, he secured 16,866 votes, surpassing his closest competitor, Khalid Abdulmalik-Ningi of the All Progressives Congress, who garnered 15,065 votes. The New Nigeria People’s Party candidate, Danlami Bara’u, received 4,886 votes.
However, Abdulmalik-Ningi, dissatisfied with the election results as declared by INEC, sought legal redress at the Governorship and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in the State. The Tribunal initially dismissed his case, affirming Suleiman’s victory for a second term. Undeterred, Abdulmalik-Ningi escalated the matter to the Court of Appeal, which overturned the Tribunal’s decision and called for a rerun.
In response, Suleiman, through his spokesperson Abdul Burra, issued a statement titled ‘Court of Appeal’s ruling on Ningi Central Constituency: Bauchi Speaker calls for calm, confident of winning rerun’. He expressed his acceptance of the judgment, despite its unfavourable nature, and urged his supporters to remain calm. Suleiman, acknowledging the ruling as a minor political setback, expressed readiness for the rerun, confident in his stronghold in the ten polling units. He emphasized the unwavering support and solidarity he enjoys in Ningi and the unbeatable position of the PDP, bolstered by Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad’s infrastructural developments in the area.
Editorial
The recent ruling by the Court of Appeal in Abuja, ordering a rerun in Ningi Central Constituency and unseating the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, is a testament to the dynamic nature of politics and the importance of legal recourse in electoral disputes. This decision underscores the crucial role of the judiciary in upholding electoral integrity and ensuring that the will of the people is accurately represented.
We believe that the Court of Appeal’s intervention, while disruptive, is necessary for maintaining the sanctity of the electoral process. It sends a clear message that no electoral victory is absolute until all legal avenues have been exhausted. This ruling not only challenges the initial outcome but also reaffirms the power of the judiciary as an independent arbiter in electoral matters.
The readiness of Suleiman to participate in the rerun, despite the setback, is commendable. It demonstrates a commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law. His confidence in the support of his constituents, buoyed by the developmental strides in Ningi, speaks volumes about the relationship between effective governance and electoral success.
However, this situation also highlights the need for more transparent and foolproof electoral processes. The frequency of electoral disputes and subsequent legal battles points to systemic issues within our electoral framework. It is imperative for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continually refine its processes, ensuring that elections are not only free and fair but also beyond reproach.
As the rerun approaches, it is crucial for all parties involved to engage in a peaceful and democratic process. The electorate in Ningi Central Constituency deserves an election that is free from manipulation and reflects their true choice. This rerun is not just about one seat in the assembly; it’s about the integrity of our electoral system and the democratic values we uphold as a nation.
Did You Know?
- Bauchi State, where Ningi Central Constituency is located, was created in 1976 after the split of the North-Eastern State.
- Ningi Local Government Area, part of Bauchi State, is known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse ethnic groups.
- The Court of Appeal in Nigeria was established in 1976 and serves as an intermediary court between the High Courts and the Supreme Court.
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to which Abubakar Suleiman belongs, was founded in 1998 and is one of the major political parties in Nigeria.
- Election Petition Tribunals in Nigeria are specialized courts set up to handle disputes arising from elections, a practice that began following the return to civilian rule in 1999.